Impeachment: Edo PDP chair Aziegbemi wades into Obaseki/Shaibu feud, says it’s party affair

By Jethro Ibileke

The Edo state chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Anthony Aziegbemi, on Tuesday gave indication that the face of between Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, will soon be resolved.

Aziegbemi who gave the indication while speaking in Benin City, the state capital, likened the rift to a family affair.

He noted that it is not uncommon for two persons, even identical twins to have different DNAs.

He said: “You expect that such rift will exist because even identical twins have different DNA. Moreso when it comes to the political ambitions of human beings, the DNA can go haywire.

“So, as a party, we think that we will control it. We have it absolutely under our control. The rift will soon be a thing of the past.”

Dr. Aziegbemi said that there’s no cause for alarm as the party is on top of the situation, adding that the tiff between the two men will soon be a thing of the past

He noted that the party leaders are not sleeping over the rift between Governor Obaseki and Comrade Shaibu as they are presently working round the clock to nip the crisis in the bud.

He stressed: “The leaders of the party are not sleeping on it. We are looking at the various options.”

It would be recalled that the embattled Shaibu had last week rushed to a Federal High Court in Abuja to seek a restraining order to prevent the Governor and the House of Assembly from impeaching him, an allegation which the governor denied Monday.

Governor Obaseki who spoke in Benin during a visit by some PDP members from Comrade Shaibu’s home Edo North Senatorial district however accused his deputy of raking up the allegations in preparation for defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).