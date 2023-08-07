Flood: Kano SSG flags-off dredging of drainages

*N4b fraud: Kano anti-graft commission drags former KASCO MD, 4 others to court

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Secretary to the State Government (SSG) in Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, on Sunday, flagged-off dredging of drainages and waterways across the state, as part of steps being taken by the state government to checkmate flooding during the rainy season.

The SSG promised residents that the administration of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, is taking proactive measures to avert a repeat of last year’s bitter experience, during which flood destroyed farm lands and properties running into billions of Naira.

According to him, Kano state government has set all necessary machinery in motion to ensure the flood disaster that destroyed last year’s bumper harvest does not reoccur in the state.

He said the dredging became necessary to ensure that major drainages and waterways are emptied for easy evacuation of waste within Kano metropolis.

Dr Abdullahi Baffa Bichi stated that the Agro-Climate Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscape ( ACReSAL) project is part of the proactive measures being taken by the administration of Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusif to prevent devastating flooding predicted the NIMET, NEMA and other related agencies.

According to the him, the State Ministry of Environment, Ministry of Works, REMASAB and KARMA have been empowered to work tirelessly to achieve the desired results, adding that volunteer groups and development partners have been making efforts to ensure the state does not experience devastating floods again.

The SSG, however, expressed the appreciation of the state government to the people of the state for their support and cooperation the present administration and thanked the development partners for their assistance to the state.

In his remarks, the State Project Coordinator (SPC) of KN-ACReSAL, Dr Dahiru Muhammad Hashim, while conducting the SSG round Gidan Baban Gwari, Katsina Road, assured that they have needed equipment for the success of the project and solicited for the cooperation and support of public.

The former Managing Director of Kano State Agricultural Supply Company Ltd. (KASCO), Bala Inuwa Mohammed and four others will, on Monday, appear before a Kano High Court on a 10-count charge of diversion and misappropriation of over N4 billion grant from Kano State government.

Kano state government through the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission (PCACC), accused the Respondents of diverting over N4 billion made for KASCO into their private accounts and that of their accomplices.

Other Respondents in the 10-coint charge are Bala Inuwa Muhammad; Mrs Halima Bala Inuwa; Najib Lawan Muhammad; Incorpoated Trustees of Association of Compassionate Friends

The Respondents are to be arraigned on criminal breach of trust, criminal misappropriation and making false statements (and) or return contrary to the Penal Code and Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission laws of Kano state.

The 10-count charges were preferred under Sections 121 (1), 123 (1)(a), and 126 (b) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law (2019).

PCACC would be presenting five witnesses; charge sheet; list of witnesses and their statements; ummary of statements of witnesses; he summary of evidence; copies of the statements of the Defendant (s) and other exhibits, while preferring the case against the Defendants.

The Application dated August 3, 2023 and signed by Assistant Director, Kano State Ministry of Justice, Salisu M. Tahir (ESQ) and Principal State Counsel, Kano State Ministry of Justice, Zaharaddeen H. K/Mata (ESQ), recalled that: “Sometime in the month of August, 2022 to 3rd April, 2023 or thereabout the sum of N4,67,290,742.00 (Four Billion, Sixty Seven Million, Seven Hundred And Forty Two Naira) only were credited into Kano State Agricultural Supply Company Ltd’s ( KASCO) Account No. 1014477161 domiciled in Zenith Bank Plc and Unity Bank Account No. 0005195864 from Kano State Federal Allocation Account No. 4968083012 domiciled in FCMB within Kano Judicial Division all in the name of grant, but you dishonestly misappropriated and converted the whole sum belonging to Kano State Government meant for grant to the State owned Company (KASCO) to other accounts including your personal accounts, you thereby committed an offence under section 308 punishable under section 309 of the Penal Code Law.”

The Application further stated that the First Defendant, Bala Inuwa Muhammed, a former Managing Director of KASCO, unlawfully transferred the sum N20,000.000.00 into the personal account of one Mr. Mu’azu Shehu Ahmad domicile in FCMB with Account No. 9227966015 from the KASCO Account No. 1014477161 domiciled in Zenith Bank Plc within Kano Judicial Division.

He was also accused of dishonestly misappropriated and converted the said sum belonging to Kano State Government meant for grant to State owned Company, thereby committed an offence under Section 308 of the Penal Code punishable under section 309 of the Penal Code Law.

Bala Inuwa Muhammed, a former Managing Director of KASCO was also accused of unlawfully diverted and transferred the sum of N78, 605,000:00k to one Abubakar Sahabo Bawuro through account of a business name STL Enterprises with account number 7085982019 domicile in FCMB under the false pretence of supplying 190065.125 unit of Dolomite material which is not meant to be and was never supplied;and thereafter made false return with goods received note No.2659.

“You thereby committed an offence contrary and punishable under Section 26 of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Law 2008 (as amended),” it added.

“That you, Bala Inuwa Muhammed, male, adult being a former Managing Director of Kano State Agricultural Supply Company Ltd. (KASCO) unlawfully transferred the sum of N30,000.000.00 (Thirty Million Naira) only into the cooperate Account of incorporated trustees of Ganduje Foundation domicile in FCMB with Account No. 1176213017 within Kano Judicial Division you dishonestly misappropriated and converted the said sum belonging to Kano State Government meant for Subsidy on Fertilizer.

“You thereby committed an offence under section 308 punishable under section 309 of the Penal Code Law

“That you, Bala Inuwa Muhammed, male, adult being a former Managing Director of Kano State Agricultural Supply Company Ltd. (KASCO) and a Founder of Incorporated Trustees of Association of Compassionate Friends (5th Defendants) transaction.

” You thereby committed an offence contrary and punishable under section 26 of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Law 2008 (as amended),” the Application stated.

“That you, Bala Inuwa Muhammed, male, adult being a former Managing Director of Kano State Agricultural Supply Company Ltd. (KASCO) and a Founder of Incorporated Trustees of Association of Compassionate Friends (5th Defendants) and signatory to both KASCO and the 5th Defendant, sometime in the month of August, 2022 to 3rd April, 2023 or thereabout the sum of N3,275,685,742.00 (Three Billion, Two Hundred And Seventy Five Million, Six hundred and Eighty Five Thousand, Seven Hundred And Forty Two Naira) only were credited into Kano State Agricultural Supply Company Ltd’s (KASCO) Account No. 1014477161 domiciled in Zenith Bank Plc and Unity Bank Account No. 0005195864 from Kano State Federal Allocation Account No. 4968083012. domiciled in FCMB within Kano Judicial Division in the name of grant to the state owned company and thereafter you diverted the said sum into the 5th Defendant’s Account No. 1011994467 domiciled in Zenith Bank Plc, and you criminally conspired with the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Defendants and transferred the said sum into different accounts belonging to, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Defendants and your Personal Bank Account without any justifiable reason.

“You thereby committed an offence contrary to section 96 of the Penal Code and punishable under section 97 of the Penal Code Law.”

The former KASCO Managing Director was also accused of co-opting some staff of KASCO into the racket and illegally transferred various sums of money into their accounts at different times.

“That you, Bala Inuwa Muhammed, male, adult being a former Managing Director of Kano State Agricultural Supply Company Ltd. (KASCO) and being an officer in the public service of Kano State, on or before 24th October 2022 while attempting to convince the staff of Kano State Agricultural Supply Company Ltd. (KASCO) to make false statement in covering your wrong doing, transferred the sum fifteen million naira only (15, 500,000:00k) to the personal account of the following staff: “Abdullahi Ibrahim, N200, 000; Aminu sadik, N100, 000; Aminu Fagge, N100, 000; Umar Alhassan, N500,000:00; Surajo Lawman, N500, 000; Safiyanu Sakuwa, N200, 000; Nura Yusuf, N500,000:00; Muhammad Najib Lawman, N5,000,000:00.”

