Kogi 2023: ADC members split over Ododo, Ajaka

Richard Elesho

Ahead of the 11 November governorship election, the Kogi State chapter of the Action Democratic Party, ADP, is suffering from a divided house.

The schism is over the controversial adoption of other candidates by different organs of the party.

While ADC candidate, a respected lawyer, Pa Julius Elukpo has declared support for his Social Democratic Party, SDP, rival, Alhaji Murtala Ajaka, his party EXCO pitched tent with the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Trouble started on Saturday when some members of the state ADC state EXCO, led by Chairman, Prince Yahaya Mamma, joined four other parties to endorse APC’s Usman Ahmed Ododo,

The parties, under the aegis of United Progressives Political Parties, UPPP, said they were collapsing their structure into that of the APC, in the interest of the state, accusing their candidates of lacking political will.

Elukpo considered the action an affront, as he had earlier confirmed his preference and collaboration with Ajaka, an action he said was not hidden from the party’s national leadership.

Promptly, he reacted to the development. In a statement he sent to newsmen in Lokoja on Monday, 31 July, he berated the action. “I was embarrassed when I heard from the news reports between 25 to 31 July 2023 in respect of the above subject matter.

“I am the Governorship Candidate for Actions Democratic Party (ADP) in Kogi State for the 11 November 2023 Election. There was never a time I conceded or stepped down for the Candidate of the All Progressives Congress Party (APC), Alhaji Usman Ododo.

“While appropriate action will be taken against the culprits; it will be appreciated, in the interest of balance reporting, if you could denounce and refute your earlier reports appropriately, and accordingly as it concerns ADP.”

However, the state Chairman, said he will not engage in any banter with Elukpo over his decision to lead the state executive to APC, stressing that he will wait for Elukpo to report to the national body before he will issue an appropriate response.