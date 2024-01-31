Ododo charges commissioners on hard work

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 9:17 pm


Usman Ahmed Ododo has charged the recently appointed commissioners in the state to discharge their duties with utmost sincerity as servant leaders  without fear or favour.

Ododo gave the charge on Wednesday in government house Lokoja during the swearing-in of seventeen commissioners as members of the state executive council.

The governor who stated that the commissioners were carefully selected based on competence and ability to deliver said they don’t have any reason to fail in the tasks ahead of them.

“We are expected to hit the ground running for a new era in the development of the state. You should be ready to discharge your duties creditably without fear or favour because it is our collective responsibility to move the state forward.

“The immediate past administration led by Governor Yahaya Bello has laid down a formidable foundation for us to follow, and it is expected of us to consolidate on those achievements to further move the state to enviable height.

“I sincerely urge all of you to give your best, work harmoniously as a team  with one another and as the governor of the state I will be honest, transparent and probity to render our selfless service to Kogi people to justify the mandate given to us during the November 11, 2023 governorship election” Governor Ododo said.

While appreciating the good people of Kogi state and other  stakeholders for their unwaivering support before, during, and after  the election, the governor urged them to unite in the interest of peaceful coexistence of the people.

“Kogi state is blessed with enormous potential, and we can only harness them if we are living as one indivisible entity. This administration is your government, and you should all pray for the success of this administration.

“We can not build a house and destroy it. That is why I am appealing to you and seeking your sincere support to enable us to serve you to the best of our ability,” he stated.

Speaking on behalf of other commissioners , Hon. Salami Ozigi Deedat expressed appreciation to the governor for appointing them to serve under the administration.

 

 

