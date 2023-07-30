BBNaija: How Biggie’s house was set ablaze last night.

By Nehru Odeh

Biggie’s house was virtually set ablaze last night. And we are still reeling from the smoke and confusion that the drama engendered and which engulfed the whole house after the Saturday night party.

Sure, Biggie didn’t name the present crop of housemates “All Stars” for nothing. Aren’t they all stars? And that is why we are in for a season of drama, content, madness, fights, intrigues, backstabbing and whatnots.

The girls are angry. They are at war. They have decided to take their destinies in their hands. They have decided to go on strike and call the bluff of the guys in the house. It was madness galore. And the war is just beginning.

What about the first kiss that Uriel shared with Neo. And of course Ilebaye, the young but hot Ilebaye, and Neo, were at the centre of it all, while others were on the sidelines.

What about the shouting match between Angel Smith and Neo with Ilebaye in the mix? What about the fight between Ilebaye and Neo, and the other housemates caught in the crossfire.

Ilebaye and Neo were busy all night long accusing each other of being the one head over heels in love with the other and wanted the relationship at all cost.

Neo said just before they came to the house Ilebaye had been virtually all over him, begging to be In a relationship with him, how she almost harassed him sexually in a restroom, entreating him to have it with her.

While Ilebaye, for her part, said Neo was the one dying to be In a relationship with her, that he had sent her before they moved into the house. But she had told him point blank that she wasn’t interested.

As regards the shouting match between Neo and Angel, Angel was in her elements. Not only did Angel tell Neo off, she said Neo was not her spec and was angry with him for bodyshaming Ilebaye, who was dressed In a skimpy red outfit that showed alll the contours and cleavages of her medium-size backside.

What about Venita hedging Ilebaye and provoking her, asking her to take her out for more than 10 minutes until Mercy came and dragged her out of the room.

And that seemed to save the day. Because it could have led to either of them hitting the other and eventually get disqualified. But Ilebaye was patient enough not to shove Venita out of the room as she had threathened.

Ilebaye kept telling Venita, who is far older than her, that she liked her and had so much respect for her, but Venite would have none of that, saying Ilebaye neither liked nor had respect for her.

What about Venita sobbing in the restroom, angry not just at Venita but also at herself and the mess she had found herself. Until Mercy and Angel, with whom she had formed a gang came to comfort her and prevented her from doing what could have meant another confrontation with Ilebaye, taken a notch higher.

What about Ilebaye toying with Pere’s hair after the storm and sobbing that her friend Doyin was with the other camp instead no being there with her and ending up laughing.

What about Doyin playing the devil’s advocate as is her wont, and taking Neo to task over what Ilebaye had said and picking holes in Neo’s submission. Doyin was all over the place giving her pieces of advice as she does on a normal day.

What about the girls vowing never to be in a ship with the guys in the house, because as the Warri Pidgin slang say, they (the guys) ‘no reach’. Simply put, none of the ‘boys’ (as they call them) in the house can foot their bills, none of them can find their businesses. None of them can pay for their travel overseas.

“Can any of those boys give me some millions to start a business? Can they pay for my overseas travel?” Angel asked, as she, Mercy and Uriel (who was ubiquitous, harassing everyone with her massive backside) vowed never to be in a relationship with any of the male housemates.

Still, the irony in the whole drama is that the irepressible Cross, who virtually got himself drunk during the party, gave a foretaste of the drama that later occurred when he started lifting the female housemates and carrying them to the table to play a game. Cross in the process of carrying Venita put a mark on Venita’s thighs.

And that game, which Cross and some of the housemates looked forward to with excitement, didn’t eventually happen. Cross later went to bed, while housemates such as Pere and White money were “all quiet on the western front.”

However, instead of a game, what ensued and transpired was the drama that engulfed the whole house. Still, as the drama and madness were going on, Biggie was silent, watching the unfolding event with Keen interest.

No doubt, last night, Ebuka got a lot which he is going to talk about at today’s live eviction show, which kicks off at seven in the evening. And the fans can’t wait to hear fire him from all cylinders, as usual.

This is just the beginning. Something spectacular is about to happen, as Pastor Paul Adefarasin is fond of saying.

And what happened last night has given us a foretaste of the drama and fights that are going to happen.

We can’t wait to see them unfold. Still, at the end of the day, it was a full night.