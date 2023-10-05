Ilebaye speaks for first time after win, says she ‘ll never let her fans down.

By Nehru Odeh

Ilebaya Odiniya, winner of the just concluded BBNaija All Stars reality show, has spoken for the first time since winning the just concluded BBNaija All Stars reality show.

Ilebaye, fondly known as Baye who was announced the winner on Sunday October 1 and went home with N120 million and other prizes has told her fans in a video that she won’t let them down.

In the video she posted on her official social media pages and which is currently making the rounds, Ilebaye, sporting a green dress, expressed appreciation to each and every one who stood by her side, especially those times when she stumbled and showed her imperfections.

She also expressed appreciation to all the celebrities – which she recognized – who used their platforms to champion her cause, adding that she is forever indebted to them

“Your support, your votes, and your belief in me mean more to me than words can convey,” she said.

“I wanted to take a moment to express my heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you who stood by my side, especially during those times when I stumbled and showed my imperfections. Your support, your votes, and your belief in me mean more to me than words can convey.

“None of us are perfect, and I am no exception. But your loyalty, forgiveness, and understanding have shown me the true power of a United tribe, Your faith in me, despite my flaws and mistakes, has touched me deeply.

“To all the incredible celebrities who used their platforms to champion my cause, I am forever indebted to you. @inidimaokojie @queenmercyatang @_timini @gloriaosarfo @iyaboojofespris @iamyvonnejegede @symply_tacha @chalyashagaya

@medlinboss @kingronke @unusualphyna @berylama @therealmontana @datwarrigirl @uchemontana @danielaokereke @bobrisky222 @iykennama @crowdkontroller @itslaycon @wathonianyasi @gistmint @bellaokagbue @thechomzy just to name a few. Your support and advocacy have been instrumental in this journey, and I will never forget the kindness you’ve shown.

“i want to make a promise to all of you today: I will continue to work tirelessly, learn from my past, and strive to be the best version of myself. I will not let you down, and I will use this platform to make positive changes and contributions to our world.

“Once again, thank you BAYE TRIBE for believing in me, for your support, and for being the driving force behind my journey. Together, we’ll continue to make a difference, learn, and grow.

“With deepest gratitude and humility,

ILEBAYE ~ your Gen Z baddie 🫶🏾❤️

