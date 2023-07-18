Kano Information Commissioner promises robust partnership with journalists

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano state Commissioner of Information, Baba Halilu Dantiye, has promised to maintain robust relationship with working journalists and media organizations as Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf continue to dispense democratic dividends to the people of the state.

According to a Statement by the Director, Special Duties, the state Ministry of Information, Sani Abba Yola, Dantiye stated this while receiving the leaderships of Kano/Jigawa Forum of the Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE) and Kano state chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journaliats (NUJ) Correspondents’ Chapel, who separately paid him courtesy visits in his office.

Dantiye, two-term President of NGE reiterated his commitment to work with NGE and NUJ towards ensuring empowerment of media pratitioners and working journalists in the state, through training and re-training programmes, among other welfare packages that would enable them carry out their responsibilities diligently.

He also promised to provide a level playing ground for journalists to perform their constitutional duties in the state without fear of intimidation.

While receiving the Kano/Jigawa NGE Forum, Dantiye said, “media organizations are critical stakeholders in progress considering thier role in creating job opportunities for our teeming youths which helps in reducing the menace of unemployment.”

He explained that government would support both government and private media organizations through training and retraining for profession efficiency.

Dantiye who thanked the NGE members for their solidarity and show of love on his appointment, promised to continue to strengthen the existing cordial relationship between them and the state government for the benefit of the people in the state.

In his remarks, the Chairman, NGE, Kano/Jigawa Forum, Dr. Sule Ya’u Sule, said the visit was to reaffirm their solidarity and support to one of their own over his recent appointment as the Commissioner of Information.

Dr. Sule stated that appointment of Dantiye brought them joy, “because he is a seasoned journalist who would use his wealth of experience to bring about positive changes in the state.”

He prayed to Almighty Allah to continue to protect and guide him to succeed in steering the affairs of the Ministry.

Moreso, Dantiye has promised that

Kano State Ministry of Information will partner with practicing journalists for the overall interest of the society.

He disclosed this while receiving new executive members of the Correspondents’ Chapel of NUJ, Kano state Council in his office.

The Commissioner stated that he would run an open door policy where every stakeholder would be carried along.

He explained that government would also ensure that people are adequately informed about the government policies and programmes by providing an enabling environment for working journalists in the state.

In his remarks, the new chairman of the Chapel, Comrade Aminu Ahmad Garko said they were in his office to congratulate him over his appointment as the Commissioner of Information.

Garko described the appointment of Dantiye as Commissioner of Information, as well deserved considering his wealth of experience and exposure in journalism career.

The Chairman assured the Commissioner of their readiness to closely work with the government by informing the public about the government policies and programmes.

Garko also requested the Commissioner to create an avenue for press briefing by Commissioners and Heads of agencies in the state which would serve as an opportunity for publicizing programmes and achievements of the present administration