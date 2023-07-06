Kogi: Gunmen abduct 2 orphans, driver

Thursday, July 6, 2023 10:46 am


 

Unknown gunmen, last weekend, reportedly abducted two siblings selling bread and a driver on their way from Ogbom to Egbe, both in Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi state.
The vehicle conveying them was flagged down between the two communities, to pave way for their abduction.
A source, Yinka Adebayo, explained that the siblings were orphans who baked and sold bread in Egbe communities.
“Samuel and his brother went to Ogbom, a neighbouring village, where they have their bakery to restock their bread last weekend when it happened.
“On their way back to Egbe, the hoodlums stopped their vehicle and in the process whisked Samuel and his brother, including the driver, into the bush. The hoodlums are demanding a N2m ransom,” the source said.
However, the Nigeria Police Force, Kogi State Command, is yet to confirm the incident as efforts to get public relations officer, SP William Aya, proved abortive.

