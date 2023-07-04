Sanwo-Olu reappoints Akosile as Chief Press Secretary

Sanwo-Olu reappoints Akosile as Chief Press Secretary

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 5:57 am


Gboyega Akosile

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reappointed Mr. Gboyega Akosile, as his Chief Press Secretary (CPS).

The appointment was announced in a statement issued on Monday by the Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola.

The appointment according to the Head of Service takes immediate effect.

Before his reappointment, Akosile had served as the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Sanwo-Olu during his first term. He was also the Media Adviser to the Governor since the inception of the second term of Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration on May

