Governor Yusuf says first batch of Kano foreign scholarship beneficiaries will commence study September

Governor Yusuf says first batch of Kano foreign scholarship beneficiaries will commence study September

Saturday, July 1, 2023 2:14 pm


Emir Nasiru Ado Bayero and Governor Yusuf at Kano Government House

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano
Kano state Governor, Engr.  Abba Kabir Yusuf on Saturday said plans have been concluded for the first batch of Kano state government  foreign scholarship beneficiaries to depart abroad for study by September this year.
He said efforts are geared towards the  implementation of the post-graduate  foreign scholarship  policy of his administration.
Governor Yusuf told the Emir of  Bichi,  His Highness, Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero, and members of his Emirate Council,  who paid him Sallah homage at Government House that the first batch of the students are expected to start their academic activities by September this year.
He restated the commitment of his administration to give priority to the education sector,  “as the government is set to reopen the 20 institutes closed by the immediate-past administration, schools for Islamic Studies and Technical colleges in the nooks and crannies of the state with a view of providing qualitative education to the youth in the state.”
Governor Yusuf, however, thanked the Emir  Nasiru Ado Bayero for the homage, while appreciating  the role of traditional rulers as the custodians of culture and propagators of peace, stability and progress in the society.
In his remarks, Emir Nasiru Ado Bayero said he visited the Government House to pay Sallah homage to the Governor.
The First Class Royal Father appealed to the state government to make available   fertilizer  to farmers at a subsidized price.
He also advocated for tree plantation campaign  and drilling of boreholes.
Emir Nasiru Ado Bayero also called on the state government to invite more investor for the development of the economy of the state and thanked the Governor for appointing the son of the Emirate, Dr. Abdullahi Baffa Bichi as the Secretary to Kano State Government (SSG).

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    9 mins ago

    A toast to Chinua Achebe’s Things Fall Apart at 65
    31 mins ago

    Anambra Law Student Wins 2023 Princess Diana Award
    2 hours ago

    AI: Nigeria should join other nations to formulate ethical regulations
    3 hours ago

    Africa’s literary giant Prof Micere Githae Mugo dies at 81
    3 hours ago

    Why you should count the cost before travelling abroad
    5 hours ago

    Farewell, Lai Oso
    IPOB ESN members: suspected to be behind attacks on Correctional Centre and Police Headquarters in Owerri, Imo State 7 hours ago

    Spike in IPOB Attacks in Enugu, Proof of Mbah’s Incompetence- CSO Declares
    19 hours ago

    Targeted by Lies, Defended by Truth: Jackson Ude’s Shameful Assault on Jack-Rich’s Reputation