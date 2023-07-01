Governor Yusuf says first batch of Kano foreign scholarship beneficiaries will commence study September

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano state Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf on Saturday said plans have been concluded for the first batch of Kano state government foreign scholarship beneficiaries to depart abroad for study by September this year.

He said efforts are geared towards the implementation of the post-graduate foreign scholarship policy of his administration.

Governor Yusuf told the Emir of Bichi, His Highness, Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero, and members of his Emirate Council, who paid him Sallah homage at Government House that the first batch of the students are expected to start their academic activities by September this year.

He restated the commitment of his administration to give priority to the education sector, “as the government is set to reopen the 20 institutes closed by the immediate-past administration, schools for Islamic Studies and Technical colleges in the nooks and crannies of the state with a view of providing qualitative education to the youth in the state.”

Governor Yusuf, however, thanked the Emir Nasiru Ado Bayero for the homage, while appreciating the role of traditional rulers as the custodians of culture and propagators of peace, stability and progress in the society.

In his remarks, Emir Nasiru Ado Bayero said he visited the Government House to pay Sallah homage to the Governor.

The First Class Royal Father appealed to the state government to make available fertilizer to farmers at a subsidized price.

He also advocated for tree plantation campaign and drilling of boreholes.

Emir Nasiru Ado Bayero also called on the state government to invite more investor for the development of the economy of the state and thanked the Governor for appointing the son of the Emirate, Dr. Abdullahi Baffa Bichi as the Secretary to Kano State Government (SSG).