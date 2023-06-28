Obasa Celebrates Fashola at 60, Says Ex-Governor a Gift to Lagos

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, on Wednesday congratulated Mr. Babatunde Fashola, a former Governor of Lagos State and immediate past Minister of Works, who clocked 60.

Dr. Obasa said at 60, Fashola, who recently received an honourary doctorate award from the Lagos State University (LASU), remains a gift from God to Lagos and Nigeria.

In a congratulatory message by his media office, Speaker Obasa said by determination, hardwork, honesty and love for country, Fashola has become one of the most celebrated politicians in Nigeria.

“Mr. Babatunde Fashola, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), possesses the qualities that have helped leaders across the world to succeed. This is why he has remained successful in every position he has occupied in Nigeria.

“As Chief of Staff to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was then Governor of Lagos State, Fashola played key roles in the success of the administration. It is also noteworthy that his eight years as Governor brought great fortunes to our dear Lagos State.

“A legal icon of repute, our dear Fashola became a celebrated Minister in the last eight years helping the government he served to achieve so much in the area of infrastural development.

On this special day of his, I, on behalf of my family, join his friends and associates to wish him a happy 60th birthday.

“I also pray that just as 60 looks good on him, he will continue to enjoy grace from Almighty Allah to continue to serve Him and humanity,” Speaker Obasa prayed.