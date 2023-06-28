Eid-el-Kabir: Garo, Gwarzo, Ganduje, Greet Muslims

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano State Commissioner for Environment, Hon. Nasiru Sule Garob has felicitated and rejoiced with Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, Deputy Governor Comrade Aminu Abdussslam, Members of the state Executive Council, special advisers, Emir of Kano Alh. Aminu Ado Bayero and other Muslims Ummah in the country on the occasion of eld-el-kàbir festivity across the globe.

The Commissioner also enjoined good people in the state, especially staff of the ministry of Environment to always leave up to expectation and be proactive in all their dealings to make Kano far ahead in the area of environmental and sanitation exercise.

In a Statement signed by the Director, Public Enlightenment, Ministry of Environment, Ismail Garba Gwamaja, the Commissioner used the opportunity therefore, to appeal to the good people in the state to complement government concerted effort towards ensuring clean and healthy environment especially during this sallah festivities where people would be fully involved in dealing with animals for sacrifice, couple with rainy season period, should ensure proper disposal of waste and other unwanted products to designated sites for immediate evacuation, so that our water ways would be Free from blocked, he emphasizes.

Garo therefore enjoined People in the state to be steadfast and ensure proper and hygienic way of handling thier sallah meat to avoid contamination.

While commending people in the state for identifying with yearning and aspiration of the present administration especially in the area of environmental sanitation exercise , also applaud Staff of the ministry of Environment for their dedication and selfless service, he urged them to do more to maintain clean ànd tidy Environment during this period ànd beyond.

He prayed that may this season bring joy and happiness for hitch free sallah festivities he added.

Eid-el-Kabir: Kano Deputy Gov greets Governor Yusuf, Kwankwaso, Muslim faithful

Kano state Deputy Governor and Commissioner for Local government and chieftaincy Affairs has felicitated with Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and Muslim faithful on the celebration of Eid-el-Kabir.

He congratulated Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, National leader of the NNPP Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and other Muslim faithful in the state over the celebration of the Eid-el-Kabir festival.

Gwarzo in a statement by his Press Secretary, Ibrahim Garba Shuaibu, on Wednesday, noted that as Muslims all over the world celebrate the festival, it is time to cheerful and share with the loved ones.

The Commissioner who is the Deputy Governor of the state, urged people of the state to support the administration of Governor Abba Kabir, saying “This government is for all of the people in the state. We must support it to attain the desired goal of restoring the lost glory of the state”.

He also urged Muslims in the state to ensure they also share goodies with the less privileged.

The Deputy Governor further urged them to be guided by the faith, perseverance and obedience demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim.

Gwarzo called on the believers of Islamic religion, to use the festival and offer prayer for Nigeria, particularly on security and economy.

The Commissioner restated the present administration’s pledge to providing good governance and conducive atmosphere for businesses and investment to thrive in the state, to make life more meaningful to the people.

Ganduje rejoices with Muslims, laments policy reversals in Kano

Former Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje has felicitated with Muslim faithfuls on the occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

Ganduje in a Sallah statement on Wednesday, however, lamented the deliberate policy reversals and retrogressive measures taken by the ruling New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the Kano State.

He noted that the development was derailing the wheel of progress in the state.

The former governor made this known in the statement which was issued in Kano by the former commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Malam Muhammad Garba.

He said at this period of Eid Adha celebrations, the NNPP stopped the salaries of over 10,000 workers employed by the former administration under flimsy and unacceptable reasons.

Ganduje said the salary stoppage, which also affected other workers, particularly teachers some of whom were employed more than three months ago, has generated palpable fears in the state civil service for possible lay offs in other sectors of the state civil service.

He also expressed concern over the cancellation of promotion of civil servants and especially teachers as well as payment of their salaries based on their former grade levels.

He said the harsh policy of the state government did not come as a surprise because, they started this to pursue their plan for lower wage, bearing in mind the ongoing negotiations of new minimum wage, which they once described as an All Progressives Congress (APC) manifesto.

Ganduje noted that the measure was also pointing at their plan to sack the teachers and replace them with their members.

While further sending his Sallah felicitations, he enjoined Muslims to learn from the lessons of the sacrifice which the Eid Adha teaches.

He stressed the need for unity, understanding and support for one another particularly in this period of economic and social insecurities.