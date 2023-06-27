Edo: NDLEA arrests 463 suspects, convicts 42 in 12 months

By Jethro Ibileke

The Edo State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), said it arrested 463 suspects involved in various illegal drug offenses between June 2022 and May 2023.

This was disclosed on Monday in Benin, by the State Commander, Buba Wakawa, while speaking with journalists.

The event was part of activities marking the United Day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking of drugs, with the theme: “People first, stop stigma and discrimination strengthen prevention”.

Wakawa who was represented by the Deputy Commander, Emmanuel Ejiko, disclosed that the agency secured the conviction of 42 drug traffickers in the state within the period under review, while 92 cases are still pending in the Federal High Court.

Also, 38,337.2889 kilograms of seized drugs and 40 cannabis farms measuring 67.511507 hectares were destroyed across the state during the period under review.

“We have also rehabilitated 362 drug dependants and reintegrated back to their families while 18 vehicles used for illicit drug trafficking were seized,” he said.

Wakawa added that the command has waged the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) through sensitization and awareness about the danger of substance use and trafficking.

He said to ensure the effectiveness of the fight against drug abuse, the agency has decorated the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, among others as Grand and WADA ambassador, to help in sensitizing the youths.

Wakawa identified insufficient operational vehicles, poor office accommodation and unwillingness of the people to give useful information to the agency for effective war against drug abuse as part of their challenges.

He, however, assured that the agency would continue to wage drug war against drug abusers and drug traffickers until the state is rid of the menace.