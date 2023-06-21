Suspects to be handed over to NDLEA for prosecution

Suspects to be handed over to NDLEA for prosecution

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 10:02 am


A cross section of 20 suspects arrested by Rivers Police Command for drug-related offences and exhibits.

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt
Police Operatives have raised drug infested black spots in some parts of Port Harcourt and environs and arrested 20 suspects for drug-related offences.
The raids were on the orders of the Commissioner of Police, CP Nwonyi Polycarp Emeka, to Divisional Police Officers, Heads of Departments and Tactical Commanders have conduct raids on drug-infested blackspots in state.
 The raids of a blackspot were done by the Operatives attached to the Choba Division in synergy with other security agencies, on Tuesday 20th June, 2023, at about, 7 am.
Those arrested include: Lucky Amadi aged 42, Amarachi Okereke 29yrs, Christian Otu 27yrs, Henry Obisike ,24yrs,Miss Glory Nwanike 29yrs, Joseph Nwite 37yrs.
Others include:Collins Assor 26yrs, and Godwin Onyia 44yrs all of Rumuosi in Rivers State.

Seized items

Also Godspower Enyia 44yrs, Ekumere Worlu 20yrs, Duke Wonuigwe, 30yrs, Uche Oriji 25yrs, Chika Jackson 30yrs all of the same address.
Similarly, one Gentle Wali 34yrs, Chinedu Nwangbo 38yrs, Solomon Erick Ihundah 16yrs all of Rumuekini, Bobmanuel 40yrs of Choba, and Kelvin James 28yrs of Ogbogoro were also apprehended during the raid at various locations within Rivers State.
Exhibits recovered from the suspects include drugs such as Cannabis, Crack, Tramadol, Codeine, Rohypnol, Aphrodisiacs, Skunk, Toy Gun and a Knife.
According the Commissioner of Police, CP Nwonyi Polycarp Emeka,”Preliminary Investigation is ongoing upon which conclusion the suspects will be handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation and possible prosecution”.
He enjoined members of the public to remain law-abiding and report suspicious activities in their neighbourhood to the Police through the following emergency lines: 08032003514 and 08098880134″.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    31 mins ago

    Oba of Benin scolds ex-minister Agba for lopsided representation
    2 hours ago

    Rivers: Subsidy removal: Govt. to roll out transport palliative 
    3 hours ago

    Flood: NIWA donates cash, items to Kogi govt
    16 hours ago

    Millionaires emerge in maiden GYB Essay Competition for Kogi journalists
    17 hours ago

    Photos: Tinubu leaves Abuja for Paris today for global pact signing
    18 hours ago

    Bow, Grimace or Go Blank
    19 hours ago

    Tinubu on firm ground, needs to be encouraged – Peterside
    Group Managing Director/CEO of Access Bank Plc, Mr Herbert Wigwe: named as the African Banker of the Year 20 hours ago

    Facing the future: Law in a globalized economy