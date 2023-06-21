Suspects to be handed over to NDLEA for prosecution

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Police Operatives have raised drug infested black spots in some parts of Port Harcourt and environs and arrested 20 suspects for drug-related offences.

The raids were on the orders of the Commissioner of Police, CP Nwonyi Polycarp Emeka, to Divisional Police Officers, Heads of Departments and Tactical Commanders have conduct raids on drug-infested blackspots in state.

The raids of a blackspot were done by the Operatives attached to the Choba Division in synergy with other security agencies, on Tuesday 20th June, 2023, at about, 7 am.

Those arrested include: Lucky Amadi aged 42, Amarachi Okereke 29yrs, Christian Otu 27yrs, Henry Obisike ,24yrs,Miss Glory Nwanike 29yrs, Joseph Nwite 37yrs.

Others include:Collins Assor 26yrs, and Godwin Onyia 44yrs all of Rumuosi in Rivers State.

Also Godspower Enyia 44yrs, Ekumere Worlu 20yrs, Duke Wonuigwe, 30yrs, Uche Oriji 25yrs, Chika Jackson 30yrs all of the same address.

Similarly, one Gentle Wali 34yrs, Chinedu Nwangbo 38yrs, Solomon Erick Ihundah 16yrs all of Rumuekini, Bobmanuel 40yrs of Choba, and Kelvin James 28yrs of Ogbogoro were also apprehended during the raid at various locations within Rivers State.

Exhibits recovered from the suspects include drugs such as Cannabis, Crack, Tramadol, Codeine, Rohypnol, Aphrodisiacs, Skunk, Toy Gun and a Knife.

According the Commissioner of Police, CP Nwonyi Polycarp Emeka,”Preliminary Investigation is ongoing upon which conclusion the suspects will be handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation and possible prosecution”.

He enjoined members of the public to remain law-abiding and report suspicious activities in their neighbourhood to the Police through the following emergency lines: 08032003514 and 08098880134″.