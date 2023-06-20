Gunmen abduct another Kogi monarch, wife

Richard Elesho

About three months after a traditional ruler died in custody of kidnappers in Kogi State, gunmen on Monday kidnapped another traditional ruler, the Oba of Idofin and his wife in Yagba East Local Government Area of the State. The new victim, Oba Shedrack Durojaye Obibeni, and his wife were kidnapped along Makutu-Idofin road at about 5 p.m.

Mr Abdulrasak Asiru, Yagba East Local Government Council Chairman, who confirmed the incident, described it as “very shocking” and “sad”.

Asiru said he was still in shock over the incident, which had not happened in the area for almost two years.

“I, as the council chairman and the people of Yagba East are in great shock over the kidnap of our respected Oba and his wife this evening.

“This is because we in this LGA have a very robust security architecture keeping vigil and warding off criminal elements away from us.

“This incident was well planned by the kidnappers because from what I learnt, the Oba and his wife only moved out to see something and in less than 10 minutes that incident happened.

“We smell a rat over this sad incident and we are not resting until we get to the criminal elements who did this dastardly act and rescue our traditional ruler and his wife,” he said.

The council boss said that alerts and messages had been sent to all the traditional rulers and community leaders in Okun land to be vigilant and conduct a thorough search for the rescue of the couple.

Asiru said, “As we speak, our hunters and vigilante group are already out into the bushes searching for the criminals so as to rescue our Oba and his wife as soon as possible.”

However, the Kogi Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Williams Ovye-Aya, said he was yet to be briefed by the DPO of the affected area on the incident.

The News recalls that the traditional ruler of Aghara, Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area, Oba David Obadofin was abducted on Easter Monday, while relaxing in his palace. He was led to the forest along with a female visitor, while a farm helper, Toyin Omoniwa was killed in the attack.

Temidayo eventually survived the trauma and regained freedom, after weeks in captivity. However Oba Obadofin was tortured to death. His remains was recovered after many weeks.