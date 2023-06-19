Wike: How my enemies targeted my liver, kidney with poison, but I survived

Wike: How my enemies targeted my liver, kidney with poison, but I survived

Monday, June 19, 2023 6:48 am


Nyesom Wike

*Doctors in Beriut, Lebanon told him his liver, kidney were gone 
Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt
People who were wondering why former Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State lost his robust stature in the early days of his administration now have an answer.
 Wike revealed that he was poisoned at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secretariat in December 2018.
 Wike made this startling revelation during a special Thanksgiving service on Sunday, June 18, 2023, organized by his family at the St. Peter’s Deanery, Rumuepirikom, Obio-Akpor.
He said he has kept life-threatening scenarios  kept as secret during his eight-year tenure that only his Wife, Justice Suzette Eberechi Nyesom Wike and his close immediate family knew.
Wike said the poison ravaged his internal organs, affecting his liver and kidneys and almost killed him but for God’s interventions.
 He said he almost died of  but “God was in charge, everybody who knew how we came to power in 2015, knew it was turbulent.
 But God saw us through. When you are in office, many people think things are going well with you. Nobody wants to find out the problems you are facing as a human.
 “In December 2018,  a day my former Chief of Staff was going to have Thanksgiving. I was to attend that Thanksgiving. From that Sunday I never came down from my room. It was bad.
 “But those who attended the January 1st state banquet of 2019 will know that I never spoke that day. I just sat down there and told the Deputy Governor to speak on my behalf. I thought it was over.’’
 Wike said he was flown to a hospital in Beirut at 12 midnight where doctors after running a series of tests told him that his liver and kidney were all gone. He said that he didn’t know he had been poisoned at the PDP’s party secretariat, adding that the doctors after some treatments returned and told him his organs had started working again.

He said the doctors discharged him after about a week and asked him to return home, noting that he altered his itinerary during the campaigns for his second term. The former Governor said everybody became a suspect as he decided that he would not enter any party leader’s home during the course of his campaigns.

Former Governor Wike also revealed that there was a gang-up in his party at the national level to arrest him if his decisions had failed adding that at some points his loyalists were scared that they would all be in trouble.
He said all the governorship aspirants signed an agreement drafted by the party elders that they would support the choice of the party for the governorship poll.

However, Wike noted, “When somebody was chosen, there was a gang-up. They moved to Abuja and started plotting how they would arrest me after winning at the centre. All evil plots against me failed.

 “Those close to me were worried. But I told them to have faith they would not be finished. God never abandoned us.Today we have a governor, who is our successor. I don’t look back because I know I am protected everywhere.’’

Those in attendance at the Thanksgiving service include: Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, who represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Senate President Godswill Akpabio; Deputy Senate President, many senators, over 35 members of the House of Representatives, many former Governors, former ministers, royal fathers, captains of industries, the PDP among others were in attendance.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    50 mins ago

    The “if” in every life
    8 hours ago

    President Tinubu’s Students’ Loan Policy
    Ooni-of-Ife-Oba-Adeyeye-Ogunwusi 14 hours ago

    Ooni: The Public Displays of a King
    Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State 16 hours ago

    Oyo Govt. Flags off Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention Campaign
    18 hours ago

    Job creation: French govt proposes developmental projects to Kano govt
    18 hours ago

    Imo State is looking up in all sectors
    19 hours ago

    AKTH commences discharge of Open Heart Surgery patients today
    20 hours ago

    We’ll work with Tinubu, other African leaders – Ukraine Foreign Minister