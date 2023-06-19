Wike: How my enemies targeted my liver, kidney with poison, but I survived

*Doctors in Beriut, Lebanon told him his liver, kidney were gone

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

People who were wondering why former Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State lost his robust stature in the early days of his administration now have an answer.

Wike revealed that he was poisoned at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secretariat in December 2018.

Wike made this startling revelation during a special Thanksgiving service on Sunday, June 18, 2023, organized by his family at the St. Peter’s Deanery, Rumuepirikom, Obio-Akpor.

He said he has kept life-threatening scenarios kept as secret during his eight-year tenure that only his Wife, Justice Suzette Eberechi Nyesom Wike and his close immediate family knew.

Wike said the poison ravaged his internal organs, affecting his liver and kidneys and almost killed him but for God’s interventions.

He said he almost died of but “God was in charge, everybody who knew how we came to power in 2015, knew it was turbulent.

But God saw us through. When you are in office, many people think things are going well with you. Nobody wants to find out the problems you are facing as a human.

“In December 2018, a day my former Chief of Staff was going to have Thanksgiving. I was to attend that Thanksgiving. From that Sunday I never came down from my room. It was bad.

“But those who attended the January 1st state banquet of 2019 will know that I never spoke that day. I just sat down there and told the Deputy Governor to speak on my behalf. I thought it was over.’’

Wike said he was flown to a hospital in Beirut at 12 midnight where doctors after running a series of tests told him that his liver and kidney were all gone. He said that he didn’t know he had been poisoned at the PDP’s party secretariat, adding that the doctors after some treatments returned and told him his organs had started working again.