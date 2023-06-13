Prince Dapo Abiodun: Igniting a Revolutionary Wave of Progress in Ogun State

By Folorunso Fatai Adisa

For Sun Tzu, the Chinese General,“Leadership is a matter of intelligence, trustworthiness, humanness, courage and discipline” all of which have a symbiotic relationship. It is Prince Dapo Abiodun, the executive Governor of Ogun State, who has exemplified the aforementioned qualities.

I have observed Prince Dapo Abiodun since his assumption of office as the Governor of Ogun State in 2019, and I can confidently say he has left no one in doubt, including the doubting Thomases, about his prodigious administrative acumen, robust intellect, keen vision, transparent honesty and the sheer capacity to organise men and materials for outstanding results.

In the Nigerian space where public service is largely synonymous with self-service, Prince Abiodun has remained constant as one of the exceptional few who are passionate about their jobs, and conscious of the fact that leadership is a call to service that must be religiously and conscientiously done.

Undeniably, in Ogun governance, his name has come to symbolize progress, innovation, and prosperity: the visionary leader, whose exceptional governance has propelled Ogun State to unprecedented heights. With his unwavering commitment to the people’s welfare, his transformative ISEYA mantra (Infrastructure, Social Welfare and Wellbeing, Education, Youth Development, Agriculture and Food Security) has revolutionized the state, making it the pinnacle of investment opportunities and a model for sustainable development.

Remarkably displaying leadership, Prince Dapo Abiodun has orchestrated a dazzling array of achievements that have reshaped the landscape of Ogun State. Today, the state is home to a multitude of housing estates catering to both low-income and high-income earners, ensuring that every citizen has a roof over their head. Public hospitals have been transformed into state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, equipped with cutting-edge technology and staffed by exceptional medical professionals. The Governor’s commitment to the health sector is evident in his provision of over 50 ambulances and the refurbishment of secondary and tertiary care centers.

But the Governor’s visionary approach extends far beyond healthcare. He has undertaken an ambitious infrastructure development plan, constructing and rehabilitating hundreds of kilometers of roads, connecting communities and stimulating economic growth. His multimodal Transportation Masterplan has revolutionized public transportation, providing air-conditioned and wifi-enabled buses that ensure a comfortable and convenient travel experience for all. This integrated approach to infrastructure development has not only improved the lives of Ogun State residents but has also attracted the attention of foreign investors, who recognize the state as Nigeria’s top investment destination.

By recognising the potential of the youth, the Governor has championed their development through the establishment of Tech Hubs, providing them with access to the latest technologies and opportunities to excel in the digital economy. Moreover, the laying of 5,000 kilometers of fiber optic cables across the state has paved the way for unprecedented connectivity and digital empowerment. Through these initiatives, the Governor has positioned Ogun State as a beacon of technological innovation and a catalyst for youth empowerment.

Prince Dapo Abiodun’s efforts in agriculture and food security have not gone unnoticed. Ogun State has become a shining example of agricultural success, with the Governor’s strategic interventions leading to increased productivity, improved food security, and economic empowerment for farmers. The Olokola Free Trade Zone has attracted foreign investors, transforming the state into a hub of economic activity and job creation. With his commitment to sustainable agriculture and industrial revolution, the Governor has received accolades from both national and international organizations, affirming his status as a true champion of progress.

It is therefore natural that awards and recognitions would be trailing the governor as his exceptional leadership he has remains visible in the sun for people, including the blind, to appreciate and imbibe from. In recognition of his outstanding achievements, the Prince Dapo Abiodun has been bestowed with numerous awards and honors, a testament to his remarkable leadership and unwavering dedication to service. From Governor of the Year in Education to Governor of the Year in Digital Economy, these prestigious accolades reinforce the impact of his policies and the transformative power of his governance. Such recognition from esteemed organizations and leaders, including President Muhammadu Buhari and Forbes, further solidify his position as a trailblazer and visionary.

Good governance relies on inclusive participation, rule of law, accountability, transparency, consensus building, responsiveness, justice and fairness, equity, effectiveness and efficiency as well as strong vision which our leaders must imbibe.

The Mo Ibrahim Foundation identifies the key components of the four categories of good governance in Africa as a) safety and rule of law (rule of law, accountability, personal safety and national security),b) participation and human rights (participation, rights and gender) c) sustainable economic opportunity (public management, business environment, infrastructure and rural sector) and d) human development (welfare, education and health). These should be known to leaders across strata. And these are some of the guiding lights and philosophies upon which Prince Dapo Abiodun operate.

When citizens realise that government is caring and leaders are honest, there will be trust and cooperation. It is the trust that the people of Ogun State has in Prince Dapo Abiodun that has motivated them to bring him back for another term— cooperation!

And for the alleged vote buyers, it will continue to be a nauseating spectacle that demands our collective attention. Behold, a figure who shamelessly embodies the very essence of electoral malpractices, shamelessly alleged to have been involved in the despicable act of buying votes. Astonishingly, despite his ignoble defeat, he has the audacity to approach the hallowed halls of justice, seeking to undermine the genuine triumph of a leader who has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to good governance and progress.

Let us be unequivocal in our condemnation of such an affront to the people of our state and an outright assault on the sacred principles of democracy. For the victor to be a purveyor of corruption and deceit would be a grotesque mockery of the hopes and aspirations of our citizens. It is incumbent upon us, as guardians of justice and freedom, to rise against this aberration and ensure that truth prevails over falsehood, integrity over dishonesty, and the will of the people over the machinations of the unscrupulous. Our democracy deserves nothing less than an unyielding pursuit of justice and a resounding victory for the forces of transparency and righteousness that Prince Dapo Abiodun represents

As he sets to begin his second term, the legacy of his first term will continue to shine brightly, serving as a reminder of the transformative power of visionary leadership and give him more reason to outperform himself. From the flourishing housing estates to the world-class healthcare facilities, the infrastructure development to the technological advancements, the agricultural success to the international recognition, the Governor’s impact on Ogun State has been nothing short of remarkable. It is a testament to what can be achieved when leadership is driven by a deep commitment to the people and a resolute determination to bring about positive change. Ogun State has truly been transformed into the epitome of progress, a shining example for the nation and the world to emulate.

Folorunso Fatai Adisa, a communications specialist writes via [email protected]