Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez: Mexico’s all-time leading goal scorer

Some of the world’s most prolific goal-scorers have worn the Tricolor kit. But how do some of these strikers match up on the world stage? iLOTBet takes us through the journey of Mexican All Time Top Scorer Javier ‘Hernandez’ Chicharito.

Chicharito began his career with the Mexican club Chivas de Guadalajara before moving to Manchester United in 2010. He has also played for Bayer Leverkusen, West Ham United, and Sevilla. Chicharito undoubtedly ranks as one of Mexico’s best players of all time.

Chicharito, whose nickname means ‘little pea’ in Spanish, comes from a rich footballing family, his father Javier Hernandez Gutierrez having represented Mexico at the 1986 FIFA World Cup and his grandfather Tomas Balcazar having done the same in 1954. Chicharito scored his first goals in a 5-0 win against Bolivia in February 2010 and also netted at both the 2010 and 2014 World Cups.

Chicharito was also part of Mexico’s 2011 CONCACAF Gold Cup, 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup, 2015 CONCACAF Cup and the Copa America Centenaro. The former Manchester United striker’s most lethal performance for Mexico came at the 2011 CONCACAF Gold Cup when he scored a hat-trick against El Salvador.

The greatest goal scorer for Mexico with 52 goals in 109 games, Javier Hernandez was an integral part of the national team setup for a decade. Mexico’s greatest goal scorers is a collection of unique superstars from different eras.Mexico have had their fair share of superstar strikers representing them on the global stage. ‘Chicharito’ as he was famously called, made his debut for Mexico in September 2009 in a friendly game against Colombia, providing an assist for his team’s only goal in a 2-1 loss. He represented his nation at three World Cups in 2010, 2014 and 2018, respectively.

Bet on Mexico team in all their international matches only on iLOT Bet, Sport Betting Extraordinaire…..