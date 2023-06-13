Akpabio’ll emerge Senate President today and Lawan agrees – Uzodinma

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 8:02 am


Gbajabiamila, Outgoing Senate President Lawan, President Tinubu, Akpabio and Governor Uzodinma at the Villa on Monday, June 12, 2023. Photo credit: The Star

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo, who is the Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) has said Senator Godswill Akpabio, former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, would emerge the 10th Senate President today, Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Uzodinma also revealed that Dr. Ahmad Lawan, the outgone President of the Senate, had agreed to work for the emergence of Akpabio.

Lawan and Akpabio

He made the disclosure on Monday, June 12 after a parley with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa.

Uzodinma added that the committee put in place by President Tinubu, as reported by The Star, “to resolve the controversy over the race for presiding officers of the National Assembly had made substantial progress.”

