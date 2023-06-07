Candidates’ list for Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi guber polls released by INEC

The final list of candidates for the November 11 governorship election in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi states has been released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Those listed for Bayelsa poll included Governor Duoye Diri (PDP), Timipre Sylva (APC), Eradiri Udengmobofa (LP), Osuluku Binalatefa (SDP), and Ogege Mercy (APP).

The candidates for Kogi election were Leke Abejide (ADC), Dino Melaye (PDP), Ahmed Ododo (APC), and Suleiman Fati (ZLP).

Those listed for Imo poll, as reported by The Star, included Governor Hope Uzodinmma (APC), Ayanwu Samuel (PDP), Odunzeh Ben (NNPP), and Achony Nneji (LP).

The INEC National Commissioner and Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, in a statement issued on Tuesday, June 6, said the list was approved by the commission at its regular meeting on Tuesday.

Okoye stated that the decision was in line with the provision of Section 32(1) of the Electoral Act 2022.

He said the section required the publication of the list not later than 150 days to election day i.e. Friday, June 9, following the period for voluntary withdrawal and substitution of candidates by political parties under Section 31 of the Electoral Act 2022.

The INEC official noted: “The final list has been uploaded to the commission’s website and social media platforms.

“Same will be published in our state and local government offices in the affected states on Thursday June 8 ahead of the statutory deadline of June 9.”

Okoye reminded political parties and their candidates that in line with the timetable and schedule of activities for the election, campaign in public would officially commence on Wednesday, June 14, in line with Section 94(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 and ends on November 9.

“We urge parties and candidates to conduct their political activities with civility and decorum as peaceful electioneering heralds a peaceful election,” he added.

The list showed that all 18 political parties fielded candidates for Kogi election, while 17 parties fielded candidates for Imo and 16 parties in Bayelsa State.

The list also showed that two political parties fielded female candidates for Bayelsa poll, while only one party fielded a female candidate for Kogi election.