For 6th time, Dangote named most admired African brand

Monday, June 5, 2023 12:02 pm


Aliko Dangote, owner of the Obajana Cement Plant2

For the sixth time running, Dangote Group has been announced as the most admired African brand among top 100 brands on the continent.

The company announced the development via a statement issued on Sunday, June 4, by the corporate communications personnel, Dangote Group, Francis Awowole- Browne.

Awowole- Browne noted that telecommunication outfit, MTN, came second position, while Digital Satellite Television (DSTV) took third place, both of South-Africa origin.

He added that the pan-African conglomerate brand was also adjudged as the number one African Pride Brand, followed by Ethiopian Airline and MTN, respectively.

He disclosed that in a newly introduced category, Dangote came second in sustainability, by brands doing good for the people, society, and the environment.

Awowole- Browne stated: “Brand Africa in its statement announcing the ranking, also disclosed UNICEF as the number one NGO and Coca-Cola as the number one non-African brand.

“Brand Africa disclosed that Dangote retained the number one spot for the sixth time, in spite of African brands slipping to 14 per cent of the top 100 most admired brands in Africa as non-African brands entrench their position in the continent.”

Speaking on the development, the Group Chief, Branding and Communication, Dangote Industries Limited, Anthony Chiejina, said the awards were well deserved.

This, he said, was because the Dangote brand generated strong nationalistic impressions and powerful feelings across the continent in terms of industrialisation, self-sufficiency, prosperity, power, and production.

Chiejina stated that this was further strengthened with the recent commissioning of the 650,000bpd Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals which he said was a huge industrial complex.

“The brand portends the inevitability of Nigerian global ascendancy and a gateway to regional and continental development,” he added.

Brand Africa, established in 2010, is an intergenerational movement to inspire a brand-led African renaissance to drive Africa’s competitiveness, connect Africa and create a positive image of the continent.

