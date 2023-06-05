Amaehule, Maol emerge Speaker,Deputy  Rivers House of Assembly 

Monday, June 5, 2023 7:01 pm


Rt.Hon. Martins Amaehule, Obio-Akpor Constuency One, newly elected Speaker of Rivers House of Assembly taking his oath of office.

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt 
Rt.Hon. Martins Amaehule, representing Obio-Akpor Rivers State Constituency One, has been elected as new Speaker of the 10th Rivers State House of Assembly, today, Monday June 5.
Amaehule who was the Leader of the House in 9th Assembly was unanimously elected,while Dumle Maol, representing Gokana Constuency One  was elected Deputy Speaker.

Hon. Dumle Maol, Gokana Constuency One, Deputy Speaker Rivers State House of Assembly taking oath of office.

The election of the key Officers was done shortly after the state Governor  Siminalayi Fubara, in the exercise of his powers as his powers as executive Governor, and in accordance with section 109 (3) of the 1999 constitution as amended, proclaimed the 1st session of the 10th Rivers House of Assembly opened.
Other Officers elected are: Rt.Hon.Edison Ehie as Leader of the house and Hon.Major M. Jack, as Chief Whip.
The Speaker,Amaehule, immediately after taking his oath of office, swore in other Officers.

