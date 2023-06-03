Kano: Governor Yusuf Stops Further Construction in Hajj Camp Axis

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh

Kano state Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has ordered land developers to stop further construction in and around Hajj Camp Axis of the state.

Hajj Camp is located at the tail of Zungeru Road, opposite the state headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The Governor gave the directive when he paid an inspection visit to the area, with a view to taking necessary measures of restoring conducive atmosphere as intending pilgrims for this year’s Hajj from Kano are to start departing to the Holy Land by Monday.

According to a Statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, Governor Yusuf, “frowned at the deplorable condition of the facility that was meant to serve as a home away from home for intending pilgrims from Kano state and beyond.”

The Governor Said: “I became restless because of the premonition I had that the camp is in bad condition and the visit I paid today attested to that and no any right thinking person could believe that this is hajj camp to accommodate intending pilgrims.

” I am not happy with what is on ground, the immediate past administration in the state had demolished 130 houses, 65 toilets and sold the plots to their cronies and if not because of exigencies of time as uplifting of this year’s pilgrims is about to commence, we would have bring the place back to its normal position.

“It is in view of the above that as the Executive Governor of Kano state , I directed all land developers at the Hajj Camp to stop immediately, otherwise recalcitrants would bear the consequences.”

Governor Yusuf, however, assured intending pilgrims of a hitch-free religious exercise.

Also, the Kano State Government has banned indiscriminate outdoor advertising and pasting of posters on walls of public and private buildings in the State.