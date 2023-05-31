Adedoyin: the new Ejigbadero

By Odolaye Aremu

Ramon Adedoyin, the convicted ‘serial killer’ (for only God knows the exact number of his body count) shall likely stall his sentence.

He may want to take a cue from the horrible saga of Ejigbadero, decades before and appeal his judgment and may even take it all the way to the Supreme Court. Killers, notably are super-cowards. Morbidly talented but are generally afraid of dying themselves.

However Adegoke’s restless spirit hasn’t cut him a slack yet. I strongly doubt if he ever would. Seems that young man wouldn’t rest in peace till he gets his man, so he could join him just as untimely in the hereafter. I can vividly see the two playing ayò-ọlọ́pọ́n under one giant Acacia tree at the bight of heaven and hell. One is in heaven, and the one hell-bound is obvious. The game of ayò-ọlọ́pọ́n is at the request of the player from heaven. He wants to perpetually torture his killer just by being in his presence to stare him down till eternity.

History has a funny way of repeating. Jimoh Ejigbadero was initially sentenced to death in the killing of Raji Oba in 1975. But he stalled and crazily fought the case all the way to the Supreme Court which eventually affirmed the judgement in 1979.

They hung his evil ass quick after that wickedly long journey! Adedoyin, hurry up and pick your rope! Delay all you want, your ass is toast!