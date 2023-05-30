Esan Okpa Mourns Raymond Dokpesi Sudden Passage

…Says Nigeria and indeed humanity lost a huge asset

The socio cultural and non partisan pan Esan umbrella organization, Esan Okpa Initiative (EOI), has received the news of Monday morning passing of the media mogul and founder of AIT/Raypower, High Chief Dr Raymond Aleogho Dokpesi, at age 71, with deep shock and sadness.

In a press release in Benin City signed by its President, Rt Hon Mathew Egbadon and Public Relations Officer, Mr Tony Iyare, the organization says , “His death is a huge and tragic loss not only to Edo State but to our dear country Nigeria”.

Recalling his dogged and great pioneering role in private broadcasting about 30 years ago, which has expanded the media space and offered alternative platforms for venting of diverse opinions and views, the group contends that “Nigeria and humanity has indeed lost a huge asset”.

Recounting his humility, humanism and generosity which has greatly impacted on many, the group salutes him for “always being imbued with the propensity to share whatever he had with others”.

Expressing its deep and heartfelt sympathy and condolences to his immediate and AIT/Raypower families, Esan Okpa says, “the hearts and prayers of our members are with all those who hold dear our departed business mogul and statesman,and we pray that God Almighty should console them all in this moment of grief.”