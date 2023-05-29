Video: Shettima takes oath of office

Video: Shettima takes oath of office

Monday, May 29, 2023 10:42 am


Shettima sworn in. Credit: TVC

Kashim Shettima, this morning took the oath of office at the Eagle Square.

 

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    5 mins ago

    Tinubu sworn in as President
    31 mins ago

    Photos/Inauguration: Buhari arrives Eagle Square, Inspects Guards of Honour
    9 hours ago

    Hurray! Dapo Abiodun is 63!
    13 hours ago

    Fred Onyeoziri, Analytical Orientation and Political Science Scholarship in Nigeria
    17 hours ago

    Cakasa Ebenezer Foundation Harps on Children’s Education and Healthcare
    Obaseki and Oba of Benin, Ewuare II 18 hours ago

    How Gov. Obaseki is undermining Benin throne – Group
    18 hours ago

    Under Tinubu, our commonwealth will be deployed to work for Nigerians- wife, Remi
    19 hours ago

    Adebutu: A Frank Diagnosis Of Political Neurosis