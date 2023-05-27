 I have no skeleton to hide from EFCC -Ortom

Saturday, May 27, 2023 10:38 am


Ortom: attacked by gunmen

Ortom

Samuel Ortom, the Benue State Governor, has told anyone who cares to listen that he does not have sleepless night over the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) or what it may do to him after handing over power on May 29, 2023.

“I am willing to submit myself to investigations,” he said, adding, “I have nothing to hide.”

This came on the heel of the revelation by Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, that the EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, “sent invitations to all outgoing governors and commissioners in a bid to commence an investigation for alleged corruption and abuse perpetrated by them while in office.”

In Makurdi, Ortom spoke on Friday, May 26, at the valedictory session for members of the Benue State Executive Council and other top government officials at the Government House. He advised his government funtionaries “to be prepared to face the anti-graft agency if invited for questioning.”

The governor said: “Anytime you are invited by EFCC, don’t be afraid to go. As for me, I am not a coward to run away from EFCC.

“If they come for me, I will follow them. I don’t have any investment in Europe all I have are in this state.

“If anyone accuses me of committing any crime let the person come and show me how it happened because I have nothing to fear and I have no skeleton in my cupboard.”

“By noon of May 29 when the new government takes over everyone will formally vacate their positions. So everyone should stay put till then,” he added.

