Biden sends Commander of U.S. Africa Command, others to attend Tinubu’s inauguration

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 9:58 am
President Joe Biden of the United States revealed the names of his country’s delegation to attend the inauguration of Nigeria’s President-elect, Bola Tinubu, on May 29, 2023.
Biden announced the delegation via a statement posted on the White House website on Monday night.
“Presidential Delegation to the Federal Republic of Nigeria to Attend the Inauguration of His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu
President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. today announced the designation of a Presidential Delegation to attend the Inauguration of His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu on May 29, 2023, in Abuja, Nigeria.
The Honorable Marcia L. Fudge, Secretary of the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, will lead the delegation.
Members of the Presidential Delegation:
Mr. David Greene, Chargé d’Affaires, a.i., U.S. Embassy Abuja
The Honorable Sydney Kamlager-Dove, United States Representative (D), California
The Honorable Marisa Lago, Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade, U.S. Department of Commerce
General Michael E. Langley, Commander of U.S. Africa Command
The Honorable Enoh T. Ebong, Director, U.S. Trade and Development Agency
The Honorable Mary Catherine Phee, Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of African Affairs, U.S. Department of State
The Honorable Judd Devermont, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for African Affairs, National Security Council
The Honorable Monde Muyangwa, Assistant Administrator for the Bureau for Africa, U.S. Agency for International Development.”
