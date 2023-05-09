Bishop Kayode Williams: Tinubu’s inauguration will be hitch-free

Bishop Kayode Williams is the presiding Bishop of the Christ Vessels of Grace Church Inc and the National Coordinator, Integrity Ministers International Ministry Incorporated (IMIM). The cleric who is one of the diehard supporters of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the president-elect, and in fact, made prophetic declarations of his victory at the All Progressives Congress {APC} primaries and the presidential elections, has further assured that according to fresh prophetic revelations, the May 29th inauguration will not only be hitch-free, but Tinubu’s presidency will usher in socioeconomic prosperity for the country and beyond. He spoke with Funke Cole

Since the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the president-elect, the media have been awash with report credited to different people including Christian leaders and Christian bodies making all manner of unguarded statements inciting hatred, war and outright cancellation of the whole electioneering process. As a one of the staunch supporters of Tinubu, who even went as far as prophesying his victory ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries and the general elections, how do you feel with this development?

When God speaks it is very clear. God revealed to me at the time that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is His choice for Nigeria for the 2023 general elections. There is no controversy in God’s words, neither is God is an author of confusion. Never. All I have to say is that all those who think they can spoil the work of God cannot succeed. Never. Personally, I think it’s rather sad that supposed men of God have been heating up the polity ever since the 2023 general elections were concluded. Many of them have assumed the position of God cursing, swearing and proclaiming doom for the country. My question is this, why are they playing God? A winner has emerged from the election already. Yes, they don’t like the choice of the president-elect. No problem. But is it enough to rain curses on the country and its people? No. Why not allow the court to decide the fate of all the contenders? God said that He will discipline some of them because He doesn’t want them to die now so that they will see the glory of God in Nigeria, a new Nigeria. He said that He will punish them for misleading the people, for saying God said what when God has not spoken. You need to listen to what some people are saying that they will burn Nigeria. Majority of them have become demonic. God said that I should go and warn them that any man of God that said that there will be confusion on that day May 29th, He said that I should tell them that He will put confusion in their midst. God said that there will be no bloodshed. God said that Nigeria will be congratulated worldwide. God will use Tinubu to turn around Nigeria’s fortunes for good. God said that those of us that are ministers of gospel should return to our first love, which is preaching the gospel and not to become ministers more concerned about who is building the biggest cathedral, where is the spirituality? People are now worshiping them (pastors) and idolizing them. They are not worshipping God again, so God said that He is not happy with them, and He is ready to visit His wrath upon them.

There has also been apprehension over the May 29th handover date with fears rife in some quarters that some people are planning to install an interim government in place of a democratically elected government. Are these fears valid or unfounded?

May 29th will be hitch-free so sayeth the Lord. Nigeria will be great. On the 29th of May, Nigeria will be great to the glory of God’s kingdom. So, Nigerians should not be afraid because Nigeria will experience the touch and move of God, it will appear like when the dove came down with a prophetical message from God. God said that there will be no coup, it will be a smooth transition. Nigeria will be peaceful. Just like God said before the elections He said that there will be uproar, upheavals and threats, tension and so forth, yet Tinubu will emerge the winner at both the primaries and the general elections because he is the next president of Nigeria. I was really disturbed when the revelations first came to me. But I don’t play with God. Why should I play with God that saved me from the prison dungeon? He saved me and brought me out to raise me for His kingdom. Listen to what some people are saying that they will burn Nigeria, but Gid said that Nigeria will be congratulated worldwide. He said that He will bless Tinubu with long life and sound health. That people that exaggerating about Tinubu’s health saying things that they do not know but they should just watch and will see how God will use Tinubu to turn Nigeria around. Nigeria will so change that it will be competing with Dubai, people marvel at the greatness of the country that God will bring through Tinubu’s administration. He will use Tinubu to lift Nigeria to a greater height that the critics will be baffled. That all the people that have turned themselves to demigods, He has finished them. God said that He will use Tinubu to turn things around and we will have a new dawn in the country.

You have said that after the first term, Nigeria will be like Dubai where there will be prosperity for all, and the glory of God will be pronounced. There is a lot of anticipation as to what will be since you already said the inauguration will be hitch-free. Now, what would you like to see within the first 100 days of Tinubu in office as president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria?

Within four days of his inauguration, Tinubu will come out with people who will show that it is a government of integrity, and they will work well to improve the economy of the country. God Has said He will give him (Tinubu) the energy to pick the right people to join him to do the work. He will touch so many areas that will rebuild the nation and put it on the spotlight. The inauguration will be heavenly celebrated. Among the proposals itself of the renewed hope which is in itself prophetic divine message meaning that God has a hand in it. In fact, the programme Tinubu is going to implement is a divine step socioeconomically. It will be followed by the will power of governance to translate. As I said earlier, note that the first four days he will come out with people which will show that it is a government of integrity, though people will say some of them have been in government before, but they will work well to improve the economy of the country. Indeed, it is a new dawn in the history of Nigeria as we usher in a government truly people-oriented, committed, passionate and ready to serve the public good. I see Tinubu doing lots of positive things across Nigeria and nobody will be left out of the massive project for Nigeria renewal under Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Are you saying Nigerians should look forward to fulfilling years under a Tinubu presidency?

Surely, we all should look forward to a greater country. In Lagos state for instance, we have seen the good work of the current administration who’s going to take over from himself. Like Lagos that will benefitting from the divine glory, the rest of Nigerians too will prosper beyond measure. Lagos is extremely lucky. There is no gainsaying the fact that the young man (Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu) there is God’s agenda for Lagos State. Thankfully, he has also been surrounded by people who can do it but all he needs to do is to open his eyes more look for new talents that will also join him. As they say, you don’t change the winning team what do you mean by the winning team, even in football it is when they start shopping for new players that they pay for that they begin to lose. All I am saying is that there are people with greater talents that are flourishing unseen in the jungle of the world, and they are very close to the seat of power but have not been given the opportunity, yet they have the capacity. let Lagos tap into the unseen, forgotten talents that have not worked for him before. Creativity is what we need now that is what Lagos needs. Whenever Tinubu talked, he talked about Lagos he did not abuse Buhari he was so intelligent. He told people that this is a renewed hope. So, we are expecting loaded actions from all states even the PDP states will crossover.