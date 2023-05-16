Why Tinubu’s inauguration is bound to happen on 29 May

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 12:30 pm


Agbakoba

*Urges Nigerians to obey the rule of law

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria and a former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olisa Agbakoba, has argued that the swearing-in of Bola Tinubu as president of Nigeria is bound to happen on May 29.

Tinubu, was declared the winner the of the February 25 presidential poll on the platform of standard bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC). He scored 8,794,726 votes, thereby defeating Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP).

The duo, however, went to court, challenging Tinubu’s victory.

Agbakoba, in a statement on Monday, urged Nigerians to obey the rule of law and that there is no provision in the constitution that can stop the swearing-in.

“It is important to state that the inauguration of Mr Bola Tinubu on 29 May 2023 is bound to happen under our constitutional process,” he said.

“While the election tribunal deals with the petitions there is no constitutional process to delay the inauguration on 29 May.

“We need to obey the rule of constitutionalism.”

