Inauguration programme in circulation not valid, authentic – PTC

Friday, May 5, 2023 9:12 pm


The Presidential Transition Committee (PTC) has waved off as fake a programme about the inauguration of President-Elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu now in circulation, saying it is not the authentic one.

According to a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga on behalf of the Media and Publicity Sub-committee of the PTC, “Nigerians should ignore it.”

He added: “The real programme of activities climaxing in the swearing-in of Tinubu on 29 May, will be released on 18 May by the chairman of the Presidential Transition Council, Mr. Boss Mustapha.

“Mustapha, who is the Secretary of the Government of the Federation, will address the press on the said date and also unfurl the programme.”

The fake inauguration program in circulation

 

