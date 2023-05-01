By Nehru Odeh

The Lagos State chapter of the National. union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, has alerted the general public that the union has no plans to participate in nor disrupt the May Day celebrations that will be held on 1 May in Lagos.

The Secretary of Lagos NURTW Comrade Oluwaseyi Bankole made this known in a press statement yesterday against the backdrop of the alleged plans of a rival organisation to cause mayhem and disrupt the celebrations tomorrow disguising as NURTW.

According to Bankole, information has reached Lagos NURTW that a rival organisation is planning to use its members to disguise as NURTW – wearing their (NURTW) uniform to cause mayhem in Lagos.

“It has come to our notice that a rival organisation is planning to cause mayhem and disrupt the May Day celebrations tomorrow by using hoodlums who, wearing NURTW uniform, would disguise as NURTW members.

“Their intention is to wear our uniforms and disguise as NURTW to cause mayhem in order to damage the reputation and image of NURTW.

“We are using this opportunity to alert the general public and the state government and to make it categorically clear that we are not planning to participate in the May Day celebrations. We are not taking part in the matches nor are we carrying our flags tomorrow.

“None of our members is taking part in the celebrations. Neither is any of us carrying flags or banners tomorrow

“So if you see anybody in the uniform of NURTW or carrying our flags and banners tomorrow please be informed that those hoodlums are not members of NURTW. The general public should please take note,” Bankole said in the statement.