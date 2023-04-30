Oando Synergises with Lagos: First Mass Transit Electric Buses Now in Nigeria

It will no longer be in Europe, the Americas or South East Asia that electric vehicles will be limited to. Nigeria will soon be counted among the number of users. This is because Oando Clean Energy Limited (OCEL) and the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) have taken delivery of the electric mass transit buses ordered for.

The electric vehicle (EV) market is believed to continue to grow in many countries. Norway, according to a report by voi.id, is the country with the most electric car population. In this country, the share of plug-in electric vehicles (PHEVs) reaches 75 percent. Meanwhile, according to data published by the Canary Media page, Norway is the country with the highest number of electric vehicles in the world with 81 percent per 1,000 population in 2020.

The second country with the largest electric car population is, as the report put it, Iceland. The country has 36.8 percent of electric vehicles per 1,000 population. “The Swedish government continues to intensify the conversion program for fueled vehicles to electric vehicles. This can be seen from the steps taken by the Swedish government to strengthen cooperation through research partnership programs and major transportation innovations.” The Netherlands is one of the countries with the fastest growth in electric cars in Europe. The Dutch government itself “has set an ambitious target to increase the population of electric cars in the next decade.”

In Nigeria, the journey started on Thursday, April 28, 2022, when OCEL and LAMATA, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enable the successful “deployment of an Electric Vehicle (EV) Infrastructure Ecosystem (electric buses, charging stations, and other supporting infrastructure) towards the attainment of a sustainable road transport system in the state.”

“OCEL, partnered with Yutong Bus Co Limited (Yutong), the world’s largest electric vehicle manufacturer to produce the electric buses, equipped with air conditioning and Wi-Fi.

“In addition to the arrival of these electric buses, OCEL has also taken delivery of the charging stations and spare parts necessary to ensure their effective operation.

“Consequently, and in line with the provisions of the partnership between OCEL and LAMATA, the receipt of both the buses and charging stations marks the commencement of our Sustainable Transport Initiative, which is one of the Company’s pipeline projects to support Nigeria in meeting her goal of net zero by 2060,” the statement explained.

It pointed out that, “the company’s strategic vision is to decarbonise the transport system in Nigeria and in the process, strengthen the socio-economic impact of transportation within the country.

“Over the next seven years, and through the rollout of over 12,000 buses, this initiative will transition the current combustion mass transit buses to electric, starting in Lagos State and eventually across the country.

“In the medium to long term, and in line with our ambitions, our efforts within sustainable transport will lead to improved air quality, enhanced public health, enable the employment of at least 3,000 new drivers and an additional 2,000 workers to support bus maintenance, depot management, etc. as well as estimated economic cost savings of $2.6 billion (3.6% of Lagos’s GDP).”

Furthermore, it stated that the company’s EV roll-out plan strategically, as Thisday reported, aligns with the Nigeria Energy Transition Plan (NETP); specifically supporting the government’s roadmap for EV implementation across Nigeria and its ambition to boost local capacity in the medium term through the construction of EV assembly plants.

The Oando -Yutong Joint Venture Partnership is expected to, among others, “manufacture and deployment of additional electric buses during the Pilot and Roll-out phases of the partnership with Lagos State through LAMATA; design and facilitate training programs targeted at the following critical stakeholders – bus drivers, bus operators, and regulators including but not limited to LAMATA and the Ministry of Transport.

“Provide technical support and after-sales service; manage a supply chain network to support the availability of spare parts as and when required; construction of a local EV assembly plant to boost indigenous capacity.”

Commenting on the feat achieved, the Managing Director, Yutong West Africa, Mr. Frank Lee stated: “This is a watershed moment for Yutong. It’s our first delivery of electric mass transit buses in Sub-Saharan Africa and the first step in the large-scale deployment of an electric powered public road transport system in Nigeria.

“We are excited to be embarking on this journey in partnership with Oando, an organisation with a history of stellar performance in the energy sector and are hopeful to see a quick turnaround in our joint plans to advance all facets of the country’s transition to eco-friendly vehicles, including the development of local capacity through the delivery of, and exposure to extensive training programs for all stakeholders, from drivers to operators and the regulators.

“Our foray into Sub-Saharan Africa has transformed us into a global supplier of EVs with customers across the Middle East, Europe, South America and Asia.

“Our electric vehicles offer outstanding performance due to their advanced technology capabilities and testing for different terrains; all of which make our buses particularly well suited for use as a public transportation option in Nigeria”.

For her part, the Managing Director of LAMATA, Engr. Mrs. Abimbola Akinajo said: “The arrival of the electric buses confirms Lagos State Government’s commitment to the reduction of greenhouse gas effects, using modern rolling stock, powered by clean energy, in the state’s transport operations.

“It is for this reason we are partnering with the private sector to facilitate the transition to the use of cleaner energy in public transport thereby actualizing our vision of a transport system that provides options to the people and improves their lifestyle by reducing carbon emissions generated by fossil fuelled rolling stock, through the gradual phasing out of vehicles contributing to the pollution of the environment.”

Commenting further, the Chairman, OCEL, Adewale Tinubu, said: “Audacity and innovation have always been key tenets in our journey to transform Nigeria’s energy future. It’s this spirit that has brought us to this juncture today – at the forefront of propelling Nigeria towards realising her net-zero targets.

“The arrival of our electric mass transit buses and development of an EV infrastructure ecosystem is a reminder that the only way to remain ahead of the curve is by being unafraid to break new ground and consistently looking for opportunities to leapfrog.

“Furthermore, this project underscores the African saying, ‘If you want to go fast, go alone; if you want to go far, go together.’ Public-Private Partnerships have been critical to getting the project to this point and will continue to fuel our expansion across the entire country.

“I must commend the collaborative efforts of the Lagos State Government through LAMATA in seeing this project through. The commencement of this project gives us a platform to showcase to other states what is possible and open the door for engagements on bespoke solutions to suit their local needs as well as act as a model to be adopted by other organisations looking to venture into sustainable transportation.”

In his remarks, the President/CEO, OCEL, Dr. Ainojie Irune said: “This is a pivotal moment for Lagos State and the country at large. The development of a sustainable transport ecosystem is much more than the deployment of electric vehicles; it’s about reducing the carbon footprint of the seven million public transport commuters and positively impacting the socio-economic indices surrounding transportation.

“The EV infrastructure, built to facilitate optimal efficiency of the buses, will form the artery of tomorrow’s EV utilisation in Nigeria by providing charging stations, servicing, spare parts, skills development, and knowledge transfer.

“The transition from an idea proposition to an operational initiative is validation of our collective commitment to realising the country’s ambition of becoming a net-zero carbon emitter by 2060.

“For us at OCEL, Lagos State is only the beginning, we look forward to replicating this model nationwide through strategic partnerships across the public and private sectors.”