FG Sets Delivery Dates for Lagos/Ibadan Highway, Second Niger Bridge

For motorists who gnash their teeth on Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, day of redemption is April 30. And for users of the Niger Bridge who used to spend Christmas Eve held inside gridlock, the solution which is the second Niger Bridge will be delivered on May 15

This was revealed by Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Infirmation Minister of Information yesterday .

Mohammed, who spoke for the Minister of Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola, said the FEC also approved a N1.398 billion variation for the completion of the second phase of the Uto Bridge in Delta State.

He said: “The first memo he presented sought approval for a revised estimated cost of a contract for the completion of Phase 2 of Uto Bridge, a 2.6 kilometer stretch in Ikenke, Delta State. This is an old project which we are committed to completing. I think the project was awarded in 2006, but we are committed to completing it, so the FEC approved N1.398 billion to revise the contract from the N4.435 billion to N5.835 billion, inclusive of 7.5 per cent VAT, to ensure we complete this project before we leave office. “

Also, the minister brought approval for the ongoing bypass on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway. “But we can very confidently and proudly announce that the Kano/Zaria 137 kilometer road and the Zaria/Kaduna 73 kilometer road will be handed over to us on May 15. Ditto the Second Niger Bridge on May 15, the Lagos/Ibadan 116 kilometers, with toll gates, will be handed over to us on April 30.”“

The Loko-Oweto Bridge is also completed, so also is the Ikom Bridge. Our secretariats in Nasarawa, Awka, Bayelsa and Zamfara states are also completed, and the Zuba housing project, 700 apartments, are already for commissioning.”

Minister of State for Education Goodluck Opiah told reporters that the FEC approved an estimated N32.4 billion for the completion of the National Library of Nigeria headquarters building complex in Abuja.“

Federal Ministry of Education presented a memo for approval for the revised estimated total cost of contract for the completion of the National Library of Nigeria headquarters building complex in Abuja, the revised estimated cost is N32.4 billion. The scope of work includes a concrete structure consisting of 11 floors, two basement floors and eight upper floors for housing bookstore, locker rooms, bindery, printing press, restaurants, clinic, crèches changing rooms, exhibition hall, auditorium, cataloguing, general reference areas, legal deposits, office for the administration book stacks, reading areas, electronic data processing center, library research and training center public convenience and underground car pack furnishing as well as perimeter fencing, gates and gatehouses, internal roads, electrical and mechanical services and other external works”, he said.