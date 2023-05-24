Fashola: Why it’s Tinubu who’ll now commission Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Babatunde Fashola, the Works and Housing Minister has said that the incoming administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu would inaugurate the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The minister revealed at an extraordinary Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Tuesday, that the opening of the reconstructed dual-carriage highway will now be done on June 30.

The session which took place at the chamber in the State House, Abuja, was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari was to inaugurate the project, but since Julius Berger Nigeria not delivered it on time.

In the words of Fashola: “There is a critical section in the four-kilometre last mile to Lagos. It is technical but what has delayed it is that we found black cutting soil under the pavement.

“We have decided that we will remove it and replace it so that we do a proper job instead of being in a hurry to commission it. That will be deferred to the next administration and the expected completion date is the 30th day of June.”

The same day that Fashola made this revelation, he invited the President to virtually commission some projects implemented by his ministry across the country.

They are: Dr. Goodluck Jonathan Federal Secretariat in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State; the Ebele Okeke Federal Secretariat in Awka, Anambra State and Malam Yahaya Gusau Federal Secretariat in Gusau, Zamfara State.

Others are the Loko-Oweto Bridg, linking Nasarawa and Benue states; the Ikom Bridge in Cross River State the completed section of the over 200-kilometre Kano-Kaduna Expressway

Fashola a;so revealed that the Second Niger Bridge, which was opened yesterday, had been named after President Buhari.

Fashola added: “And because my colleagues in cabinet and the governors of the South-East who have spoken to me have decided that the Second Niger Bridge must have a name, in consultation with them, we have decided we would also declare open the Muhammadu Buhari Second Niger Bridge linking Anambra and Delta states.”