How Davido escaped attack at “Timeless” concert in Lagos 

By Nehru Odeh

Popular singer Davido Adeleke, better known as Davido, on Sunday escaped an attack on stage by a yet unidentified man while performing at his “Timeless” concert at Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos.

A viral video shows as Davido was performing during the concert, an aggressive attendee forced his way to the mammoth crowd heading toward Davido to attack him.

In the video the attacker could be seen pointing at the singer who appeared alert and ready to throw a punch as he defended himself.

However, some security aides acted swiiftly and bundled the attacker off stage. Davido appeared unperturbed and continued with the show.

The “Timeless” concert is Davido’s first since losing his son Ifeanyi in a drowning incident last year.

Some important personalities who graced the concert were Davido’s uncle Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State whom the singer referred to in his song, “Over Dem”, Chief Dele Momodu and popular musician Sir Shina Peters.