How Davido escaped attack at “Timeless” concert in Lagos 

How Davido escaped attack at “Timeless” concert in Lagos 

Monday, April 24, 2023 10:25 pm


Davido

                By Nehru Odeh
Popular singer Davido Adeleke, better known as Davido,  on Sunday escaped an attack on stage by a yet unidentified man while performing at his “Timeless” concert at Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos.
A viral video shows as Davido was performing during the concert, an aggressive attendee forced his way to the mammoth crowd heading toward Davido to attack him.
In the video the attacker could be seen pointing at the singer who appeared alert and ready to throw a punch as he defended himself.
However, some security aides acted swiiftly and bundled the attacker off stage. Davido appeared unperturbed and continued with the show.
The “Timeless” concert is Davido’s first since losing his son Ifeanyi in a drowning incident last year.
Some important personalities who graced the concert were Davido’s uncle Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State whom the singer referred to in his song, “Over Dem”, Chief Dele Momodu and popular musician Sir Shina Peters.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    4 hours ago

    Leaked Video: Empress Njamah’s ex-lover who leaked her videos arrested
    4 hours ago

    Video/Updated: President-elect Tinubu returns home, says “I’m ready for the task ahead”
    6 hours ago

    The origins and drivers of the resurgent violence in Sudan
    9 hours ago

    Nigeria and the Binani Phenomenon
    10 hours ago

    Tribute to Dr. Victor Omololu Olunloyo at 88
    11 hours ago

    Day ‘Mr Gatwick’ Called at Gateway Agro-Cargo Airport
    12 hours ago

    What inspired the movie, Gangs of Lagos – Jade Osiberu
    Sen. Magnus Abe: 14 hours ago

    I’ve no regrets supporting relocation of Election Tribunal to Abuja -Abe