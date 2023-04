By Daniels Ekugo

The paramount ruler of Agidingbi, Ojodu LCDA, Ikeja, Ganiyu Aruna has joined his ancestors.

The Baale of Agidingbi who has ruled the town for some years, died this afternoon. A visit to his residence saw several Agidinbgi chiefs discussing in low tones.

Though as at press time, no official announcement has been made, authoritatively, the renounced Baale has joined his ancestors.