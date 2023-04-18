Kogi Guber: AA elects Braimoh as flag bearer

Richard Elesho

Delegates have elected an Abuja based businessman, Mr. Olayinka Braimoh as the flag bearer of the Action Alliance, AA, for the November 11th Guber Polls in Kogi state. The primary election was held at Reverton Hotel, Lokoja on Monday.

The Chairman of Kogi state AA Electoral Committee, James Benebe Akwaya who announced the result of the party’s primary election held in Lokoja on Monday, said that Braimoh defeated his closest rival, Simon Ogwu.

The party adopted option A4, in which delegates were required to queue behind their preferred aspirant. Braimoh coasted to victory with 101 votes, while his rival had 4.

In his acceptance speech, Braimoh thanked God, National and State Leadership of the party as well as supporters for the confidence reposed in him, assuring that he would live up to expections if given the mandate.

“Today marks the begining of the journey. I have designed a template that will defeat poverty given our enormous resources. I have accepted the mandate. We will go ahead to win this election.

“My victory is the beginning of a journey to wealth creation, happiness and adequate attention to the welfare of the people of Kogi”

Braimoh who hails from Akutupa in Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area, studied Electrical Engineering and also holds a Master in Business Administration. He described himself as a wealth creator with a mission against poverty,