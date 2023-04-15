Timipre Sylva emerges APC Governorship candidate for Bayelsa 

Saturday, April 15, 2023 6:11 pm


 

Timipre Sylva

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt
Timipre Sylva, the immediate past Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, has emerged the standard-bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the November 11 Governorship election in Bayelsa.
Sketchy reports have it that  the former Bayelsa Governor was declared winner of the party’s primaries
Sylva, who is in the running for the Bayelsa will be competing to unseat incumbent Governor, Duoye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who is gunning for a second term.
Final results of the APC Gubernatorial primaries in Bayelsa as announced by Maj. Gen. A.T Jubrin, Chairman, Primary Election Committee as validly constituted by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC revealed that Timipre Sylva polled a massive 52, 061 from the total accredited delegates list of 58,141.
 Sylva swept the popular votes from delegates in the 105 wards in Bayelsa State, dusting other aspirants including: David Lyon, the APC’s 2019 gubernatorial candidate to a distant second.

