Hoodlums attack NDLEA operatives,free drug kingpin in Port Harcourt

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

About a hundred hoodlums suspected to be Cultists, on Friday, April 14, mobilized and set free a drug kingpin arrested by Operatives of Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, in Port Harcourt.

The incident happened around the Odunze Street axis of Ikwerre Road in Mile 3, Diobu, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

According to sources in the area,” on Friday evening (April 14, 2023) suspected cultists numbering over one hundred attacked men said to be National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and reportedly freed an arrested drug dealer popularly Known as ’50’.”

It was learnt that three of the NDLEA officials disguised as undercover agents dressed in mufti entered the Odunze, a den of (cultism) activities at Mile 3 Diobu also notorious for illicit drug trafficking with the prime target to pick up kingpin alias “50”.

The source further revealed a few minutes after the NDLEA officials apprehended the drug dealer popularly Known as “50” and were dragging the suspect to a waiting patrol van stationed at Ikwerre road by Iheoma street, Mile 3, Diobu, suspected Deygbam cultists numbering over one hundred mobilized to the scene.

Armed with dangerous weapons, like bottles, stones and guns they started attacking the officials of NDLEA. Some of them sustained injuries.

It was further gathered that in self-defence, and to scare off the hoodlums, the NDLEA officials fired some shots into the air. But the rampaging cultists were not deterred as they eventually aided the escape of their ally alias ’50’ before the NDLEA patrol van arrived at the scene.

Eyewitnesses also stated that the incident caused pandemonium and heavy traffic around the Ikwerre road axis making passersby scamper for safety.

It was further learnt that in a confusing panicky atmosphere, the hoodlums went on a rampage robbing pedestrians and motorists. They succeeded in fleeing with their ally, alias “50” on sighting Police patrol vans racing to the scene.

At the time of filing this report, Mr Emmanuel Ogbumgbada, head of Public Affairs Officer, Media and Advocacy unit of NDLEA in Rivers State had not officially reacted to the incident.

However, Police vans were seen patrolling the area.