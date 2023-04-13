Pan Atlantic University Announces Akinwuntan As  New LBS Faculty Member

Foremost private tertiary institution, Pan Atlantic University has engaged the services of Mr. Patrick Akinwuntan as Adjunct Faculty, in its Lagos Business School. Patrick is the immediate past Managing Director and Regional Executive of Ecobank Nigeria.

A statement from the school state that “We are excited to welcome our new Adjunct Faculty, Mr. Patrick Akinwuntan, to Lagos Business School. Patrick, whose teaching area is Finance, is a Chartered Accountant, Pan African Banker, and Fintech expert passionate about innovation, entrepreneurship, financial inclusion and innovation in financial services.”

Further, the statement added that “We are pleased to have Patrick join our community and share his wealth of knowledge with you.”

Before retiring in 2022, Patrick had a 26-year banking career at Ecobank and has an extensive board-level experience, including non-executive director positions.

He is currently a co-chair of the Advisory Board of the Retail Banking Council for Africa and a member of the Board of Trustees of the Fintech Association of Nigeria.