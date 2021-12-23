Ecobank Nigeria Supports  Reliable Credit Practice – Akinwuntan

Ecobank Nigeria Supports  Reliable Credit Practice – Akinwuntan

Thursday, December 23, 2021 3:21 pm


Left: Council Member, Institute of Credit Administration (ICA), Felix Amieyeofori, Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan and Registrar & Chief Executive, ICA, Prof. Chris Onalo during the visit of ICA Management team to Ecobank Pan African Centre in Lagos

 The Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan has stated the readiness of the bank to partner with the Institute of Credit Administration (ICA) to create a reliable and enhanced credit practice in the country. Speaking during an official visit of ICA Management team to the Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC) in Lagos, Akinwuntan observed that Ecobank as a Pan African financial institution is at the vanguard of deepening credit culture on the continent. He stated that that the bank has a robust risk infrastructure that supports the understanding of customers credit behaviour.

In his comment, Registrar and Chief Executive Officer, ICA, Prof. Chris Onalo, who described Ecobank as a credible financial organization, said the visit was to solicit for collaboration and partnership in the area of capacity building and staff membership, with a view to enhancing credit management and policy advocacy relating to sound credit market system, stressing that the global economy works on credit.

Further, Mr Onalo reiterated that ICA is Nigeria’s only nationally recognized professional credit management body, solely dedicated to the provision of Micro And Macro Credit Management Education, award of specialist qualifications, development of skills and capacity building of people involved in the everyday management of trade, financial, consumer and business credits.

He added that a rich credit culture will help to reduce poverty and develop the nation’s economy as more people will be engaged in productive ventures.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    33 mins ago

    Fayemi inaugurates Ado-Iyin road awarded by the military government in 1978
    4 hours ago

    Why I am No Longer Ooni of Ife’s Wife – Naomi
    5 hours ago

    Esan Okpa Demands New Deal, Solicits People’s Partnership
    Omicron COVID-19 6 hours ago

    COVID-19: Anxiety as Nigeria records 4,035 new infections
    22 hours ago

    PSC promotes husband and wife Police Commissioners 
    Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya 24 hours ago

    Army promotes 117 officers to Major, Brigadier Generals
    Senate President Ahmad Lawan 1 day ago

    Electoral Act Bill: Senate to consult Reps on further action
    Senate in session: 1 day ago

    Just In: Senate passes 2022 Appropriation Bill of N17.126trn