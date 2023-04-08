Police officer shot dead on Good Friday in Port Harcourt

Saturday, April 8, 2023 9:55 am


File: Gunmen:

File: Gunmen

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Gunmen yet to be identified have shot dead a  Police Officer at point-blank range at a popular Marine Base Junction in the old Port Harcourt Township on Good Friday.

The shooting incident caused pandemonium in the area. It was difficult to trace the immediate or remote cause of the attack.
However, the Spokesperson of Rivers State Police Command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, while confirming the tragic incident stated that the  Commissioner of Police, CP Effiong Okon had ordered an immediate crackdown and arrest of fleeing unknown gunmen who shot a Police officer dead.

In furtherance of CP Okon’s directive, the Command has deployed tactical teams and other intelligence units to arrest the crime’s perpetrators and bring them to justice.

When this report is filed, normalcy has returned to the area as residents and passersby are going about their normal business without molestation or harassment.

