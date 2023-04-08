Fear? No! We are ready for debate with Soyinka – Obi-Datti Movement

The supporters of Labour Party, LP, otherwise known as ‘Obidients,’ and Datti Baba-Ahmed, the party’s Vice Presidential candidate, have signified their readiness for the TV debate with the Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka. He challenge them to an open debate recetly.

Prof Chris Nwakobia, Spokesperson of the Obi-Datti Movement, revealed this in an interview on Arise TV on Saturday. He too dared Soyinka to come out for the TV debate.

Will Baba-Ahmed take up the Soyinka challenge? Nwaokobia said,“Oh yes, he will and effectively so. The least of the Obidients can take up that debate and do profoundly.

“I know Prof Wole Soyinka, I know he will not go for that debate because the point is that history is replete with facts and figures,” he added.

He said “either Datti Baba-Ahmed or indeed, the least of the Obidients would square off with Soyinka if he dares to come out.”

According to Nwakobia, Soyinka would not dare come out for the debate saying that the Nobel laureate, who he described as his mentor, “goofed in siding with the alleged oppressors of the people.”

He said,“Do you know that some of us see him as our mentor because he understands the fact that disobedience upon an unjust law is indeed the greatest respect for law.

“In 1965 or so with a gun he invaded a radio station and refused the announcement of Akintola as the winner of an election. History is such a beautiful spectacle and I implore my egbon and the esteemed laureate to oblige the young people who are saying that on the mandate given to Peter Obi to stand.”

“When those who are merchants in electoral larceny took their mandate with hot coal they cant close their hands because we are going to take it in the court.”