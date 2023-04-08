Easter: Let’s imbibe Christ’s essential message of love, sacrifice

Easter: Let’s imbibe Christ’s essential message of love, sacrifice

Saturday, April 8, 2023 2:45 pm


President Elect Bola Tinubu

By Bola Tinubu

I send my best wishes to Christians in Nigeria and all over the world who are celebrating Easter this Sunday. As we all enjoy the well-deserved break, I urge every Nigerian to reflect on the priceless sacrifice and limitless love of God for mankind.

As we celebrate, let us also remember our obligation, as God’s children, to love our neighbour, regardless of tongue, faith and tribe.

For Christians everywhere, this celebration is in commemoration of Jesus Christ’s life of service and his supreme sacrifice for the salvation of mankind.
And as we observe Easter this year, let us all imbibe the essential message of Christ’s ministry and truly begin to love our fellow Nigerians as we love ourselves.

We will make faster progress towards the achievement of the peaceful, united, strong, progressive and prosperous country we all desire if we eschew divisive, parochial, ethnic and religious sentiments and rivalries, and begin to live more harmoniously with our compatriots.

Easter is about Renewed Hope and Redemption. It symbolizes the triumph of hope over despair, love over hate and condemnation, and optimism over cynicism. Let us embrace this spirit and recommit ourselves to edifying and patriotic pursuits in the interest of our nation.

I wish you all very happy Easter celebrations.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    7 hours ago

    Memories of Sapele
    13 hours ago

    Oladipo Diya: Riding the tiger’s back
    14 hours ago

    The husband snatcher
    15 hours ago

    2023 Elections: Tinubu, BVAS, IReV and other matters
    15 hours ago

    Review of Olaopa’s The Unending Quest for Reform: An Intellectual Memoir
    15 hours ago

    The 4 sets of people in Soyinka’s fascist universe
    17 hours ago

    Tinubu: The Brand, its Challenges and Unwavering Salesmen
    18 hours ago

    Media without journalism is on the rise