Interim Government Plotters Must Face Gravest Possible Consequences – Agbakoba

Mr Olisa Agbakoba, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and one time president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), has said that there is no constitutional provision for an interim government in the country. He added that those plotting it must face the gravest of consequences because it is treason.

Agbakoba said in a statement that those plotting an Interim Government must be handed the “gravest possible consequences” for their treasonable intent.

As if on cue, the SAN’s comments came a day after the Department of State Services (DSS) issued a warning that certain politicians were plotting to bring an interim government into power and stop Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who won the 25 February Preidential Election, from being sworn in as president and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria..

Speaking further on the development, the Senior Lawyer, as published by barristerng.com said though the general elections might have held under the most challenging circumstance, still, a president-elect has emerged and this fact he says must be respected and accepted.

Agbakoba advised everyone to reject the alleged move which he termed as “nonsense” adding that citizens must respect the nation’s Constitution, “which has no provision for interim arrangements” .

He was of the opinion that if the presidential candidates have accepted the democratic process by lodging petitions before the courts, then it is very difficult to understand upon what basis anyone considers that an interim government is a viable and legal alternative.

Dr Olisa Agbakoba’s statement is published below.

“It is shocking to learn from the Department of State Security that secret plans are underway to undermine Nigeria’s democratic process and transition, by arrangements of what is described as an interim government. This will be a major set-back and we must all resist,” he said.

“I suggest that the gravest possible consequences must be applied to all who are associated with this treasonable intent. The general elections have held, albeit under the most challenging circumstance.

“But a president-elect has emerged and we must respect and accept this as fact. At least for now. All leading Presidential candidates have approached the courts with grounds of complaint concerning what they consider as electoral irregularities.

“If the presidential candidates have accepted the democratic process by lodging petitions before the courts, then it is very difficult to understand upon what basis anyone considers that an interim government is a viable and legal alternative. We must all reject this nonsense and respect our Constitution, which has no provision for interim arrangements.

“As the President-elect is sworn into office on May 29, the Judicial process will ultimately render a decision. As Nigerians, we must turn to the Courts to render a decision on the petitions before them. The Judicial process will certainly carry a huge responsibility in the process of democratic consolidation.”