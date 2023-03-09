Oyebanji sends condolences over  Lagos train accident, Fadeyi Oloro’s death

The Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has commiserated with his Lagos State counterpart, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Government and people of Lagos State over Thursday’s train accident that left about six people dead and several injured. Oyebanji sent his condolences also on the death of Igbara-Odo Ekiti born Nollywood actor, Ojo Arowosafe, popularly called Fadeyi Oloro.

The accident involved a train and a Lagos State Staff bus around Ikeja area of the State.

Governor Oyebanji in a statement in Ado-Ekiti condoled Governor Sanwo-Olu, families and colleagues of victims of the accident, many of whom are workers in the state government employment.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the accident and their families at this difficult time”, the Governor said in the statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Yinka Oyebode.

The Governor also prayed for speedy recovery for those who sustained injuries in the accident.

“The Government and the good people of Ekiti State commiserate with the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Government and people of the state over Thursday’s accident that claimed some lives. We share in this moment of grief.

“While we commiserate with the families and colleagues of the victims, we pray that God will repose the souls of the deceased and grant the injured speedy recovery.”, the statement added.

Also Oyebanji has expressed condolences on the passing of Fadeyi Oloro, who died on Tuesday, aged 66 years.

Governor Oyebanji, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, described Arowosafe’s death as the end of an era; noting that the popular actor got viewers interestingly glued to the cinema and television sets for his dreaded antagonistic roles in movies, especially his first Nigerian television series entitled “Arelu”.

Oyebanji who noted Arowosafe’s unique stagecraft and dexterity said the deceased was a rare and extraordinary talent.

He said Arowosafe’s death was a huge loss to the state and Nigeria in general giving his contributions to the development of the film industry in the country.

While noting that the late Arowosafe had etched his name in the sands of time and immortalised himself in the hearts of his audience, the Governor expressed sorrow that the famous actor passed on at the time he was supposed to reap from the movie industry where he had spent major part of his life.

The Governor commiserated with the family and associates of the deceased, urging them to be consoled with the impact the deceased made during while alive.

“Fadeyi Oloro was a great actor in the Nollywood industry and an exceptional indigene of our dear state. His death is a huge loss not only to the Nollywood industry but also to Ekiti State. We shall miss him sorely. It is my prayer that the good Lord will grant his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss”, Oyebanji said.