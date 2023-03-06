Tinubu congratulates Michael Olusegun, new Methodist Archbishop of Abuja

The President-elect, Asíwájú Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has congratulated the new Archbishop of Abuja Archdiocese of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Most Reverend Michael Olusegun.

He said his divine elevation has reflected the sacred and important values of the church.

In a congratulatory letter to the new Archbishop personally signed by him, the President-elect wrote: “I congratulate His Grace, the Most Revd Michael Olusegun over his assumption of office as the new Archbishop of Abuja Archdiocese of the Methodist Church Nigeria.

“His Grace’s leadership over the years, which culminated in his latest elevation, has reflected the sacred and important values of the church, including faith, community, and brotherliness.

“I wish him well in the new position and pray that he continues to enjoy the support and protection of the Almighty as he grows the church and adds to the cause of peace and unity.”