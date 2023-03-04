We’ll learn from the hitches of last election, INEC Chairman tells RECs

When the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, on Saturday, held a meeting with the Resident Electoral Commissioners in Abuja, he admitted that though the elections were painstakingly done “it came with issues ranging from technology, delay by election officials, attitudes of political parties’ agents among others.”

Yakubu told the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) that the commission would do a self-appraisa of the Presidential polls and apply the lessons it learnt to improve on subsequent ones. The most immediate is the governorship and the state assembly elections throughout the country.

Others will be the off-season polls in many states.