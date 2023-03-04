Ogun 2023 : Hiding under fictitious state workers to smear Dapo Abiodun won’t stop his re-election–Group

Ogun 2023 : Hiding under fictitious state workers to smear Dapo Abiodun won’t stop his re-election–Group

Saturday, March 4, 2023 3:45 pm


Governor Dapo Abiodun

Governor Dapo Abiod

A socio-political organisation in Ogun State, the Gateway Tower, has described as pure fabrication, a story credited to some individuals parading themselves as Ogun workers and campaigning against Governor Dapo Abiodun’s second bid.

The group asserted that those behind the fake news were frustrated politicians afraid of the intimidating and stellar performance of Governor Dapo Abiodun in the last four years.

This was contained in a press statement signed by Jacob Adigun and Kemi Ilori, the Coordinator and Publicity Secretary, respectively.

 

According to the statement, contrary to the smear campaign by the fictitious and faceless workers, the majority of civil servants in the State are grateful to the governor on several pro-workers policies and the exceptional welfare package for the work force.

It asserted that the thinking of the propagandists is backward and primitive, adding that by all standards and principles, civil servants in Ogun are responsible and highly cerebral , and beyond such divisive tendencies.

“We consider as laughable and lacking logic, the smear campaign by failed political players in the State led by a despotic and megalomaniac former Governor of the State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

“It is obvious that Amosun and his co-travellers have become jittery and intimidated by the larger than life personality of Prince Dapo Abiodun and his style of governance, which had endeared many of the electorate to him, especially the civil servants.

 

“Indeed, this story is nothing but the hallucination of drowning politicians. To set the records straight, nothing of such emanated from any civil servants in the State.

“As a matter of fact, all civil servants are ready to reciprocate the good leadership and inclusive governance of Governor Dapo Abiodun come March 11, and massively vote for his reelection to continue his good deeds.

“We indeed understand the plight of these individuals behind the propaganda; we, therefore, advise them to change their ways before nemesis catches up with them”, the statement read.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu: INEC office set ablaze in Enugu 2 hours ago

    We’ll learn from the hitches of last election, INEC Chairman tells RECs
    5 hours ago

    Buhari should not spit on Supreme Court’s verdict over old notes – Shinkafi 
    5 hours ago

    Wike praises Nigerians for electing Tinubu, returning power to south
    24 hours ago

    APC to Atiku, Obi: We welcome your decision to test your ridiculous claims in court 
    1 day ago

    Thabo Mbeki to President-elect Asíwájú Tinubu: Make African continent your canvass
    1 day ago

    Supreme Court’s verdict: Old Naira notes remain valid till Dec 31
    1 day ago

    We will explore, legal, peaceful option to reclaim our mandate
    1 day ago

    Jeremy Awori leads Ecobank Group as the new Chief Executive Officer